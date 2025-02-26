With plenty of holes on their roster, the Chicago Bears have a major decision to make with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many fans and pundits believe the Bears will address either their offensive or defensive line.

Others, however, see Chicago fixing their defensive line problem in a different way. Rather than actually make the pick at No. 10, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report is urging the Bears to swing a massive trade for star Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett.

While the Browns have been reluctant to move Garrett, he made a very public trade request. If he continues pressing the issue, Cleveland may have no other choice. When the Browns finally come around to trading Garrett, Kay believes he’d be the missing piece in the Bears’ defensive puzzle.

“Garrett made it clear in his trade request that he wants to land with a contender,” Klay wrote. “While the Bears don’t exactly fit the Bill after missing the playoffs for three consecutive years, they’re brimming with upside and look to be on the cusp of breaking out with Johnson now at the helm.

“Garrett could be one of the missing pieces in the Windy City, even if the soon-to-be 30-year-old will cost Chicago a good bit to acquire,” Kay concluded.

What will it cost to acquire Myles Garrett?

In Kay’s hypothetical, the Bears trade the No. 10 pick, alongside their 2026 first-rounder and “Day 2 capital,” to get a deal done. While hefty on the surface, it’s one they can pay off mightily.

“Giving up the No. 10 overall pick in addition to a 2026 first-rounder and some Day 2 capital to facilitate a deal wouldn’t be easy to swallow, but it’s the type of franchise-altering move that could transform the Bears into a contender overnight,” Kay wrote.

For Chicago to pull off this blockbuster trade, two things need to be true. The Bears will have to have addressed or plan to address the existing needs on their roster. Pass rusher is a huge part of that, but Garrett comes with a hefty cap hit. They need to have a plan in place on how they’ll fix the offensive line while still taking on Garett.

Furthermore, there needs to be a true belief that things are changing for the Bears. New head coach Ben Johnson’s arrival has led to plenty of excitement, but fans have been down that road before. Trading for Garrett would be an all-in move. Everyone from ownership to the front office to the coaching staff and players need to believe the Bears could truly compete for a Super Bowl.

If so, Garrett would make for an explosive piece next to Montez Sweat.

What Garrett offers Chicago Bears

Since entering the league in 2017, Garrett has been an absolute beast for the Browns. Over 117 games total, he has racked up 352 tackles, 200 quarterback hits, and 102.5 sacks. Garrett was the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, alongside being a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro.

Garrett has put up double-digit sacks every year since 2018. He is coming off of a 2024 campaign that saw him put up 14 sacks, while also leading the league with 22 tackles for loss.

Sweat led the Chicago Bears in tackles during the 2024 season, but he only had 5.5. In fact, the Bears haven’t had a double-digit sack performance since Robert Quinn put up 18.5 in 2021.

Chicago as a whole put up 40 sacks in 2024, placing them in the middle of the pack. But if you were to add Garrett’s 14 to their total, the Bears would be tied with the Baltimore Ravens for second-most in the league.

It would take quite the investment to truly pull off a Myles Garrett blockbuster trade. But if the Bears are serious about their playoff push, the All-Pro pass rusher would certainly help them get closer to their goal.

