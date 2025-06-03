Chicago Bears urged to consider defensive trade before training camp

While the Chicago Bears new-look offense has gotten plenty of attention, the team must see massive improvements on defense as well to truly take a step forward. But with depth across the interior of their defensive line now in place, the Bears can afford to consider a trade.

Gervon Dexter is coming off of a career-high five sacks. He is joined by 10-year NFL veteran Grady Jarrett, who Chicago signed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract during the offseason. Behind the pair of starters is Shemar Turner, the No. 62 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. Overall, the Bears look much stronger at defensive tackle than they did a year ago.

However, that could leave veteran Andrew Billings as the odd man out. With their newfound depth, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report argues Chicago should consider trading Billing away.

“The problem is that with Jarrett in Chicago and promising youngster Gervon Dexter also on the roster, the role moving forward for veteran nose tackle Andrew Billings is unclear,” Davenport wrote. “The 30-year-old has missed significant time in three of the past five seasons—including nine games a year ago with a torn pectoral muscle.”

“But when healthy, Billings is a capable lane-clogger, and he could net a Day 3 pick from another club this summer—especially if a team suffers an injury along the interior of the defensive line,” he concluded. Why Andrew Billings is valuable trade candidate Billings appeared in just eight games during the 2024 season due to a torn pectoral. Furthermore, he is set to be a free agent following the 2025 campaign. Because of that, fans should temper expectations on a potential return package. But at the same time, it’s easy to see why Billings would be coveted by defensive tackle needy teams. Over those eight games, Billings racked up 13 tackles, three quarterback hits a sack and a forced fumble. His numbers may not jump off the page, but the defensive tackle excelled in the pass rush, as his 78.6 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 10/219 defensive tackles. While his run defense grade didn’t match, it was clear to see how Billings’ injury impacted the Bears. Any team in need of an extra stopgap up the middle would consider the defensive tackle if he is truly healthy. Billings is a seven-year NFL veteran, having played for four different teams. The 2025 season will be make-or-break in terms of his future in Chicago. But if the Bears opt for a trade, his time with the team is already over. What Billings offers Chicago Bears Adding extra draft capital is always important, especially for a team like Chicago who is still building their foundation under head coach Ben Johnson. However, what Billings brings to the table may be more valuable than a day three pick. The Bears’ struggles in the ground game manifested in the team finishing 28th in run defense, allowing 136.3 yards per game. The NFC North is filled with skilled runners such as Jahmyr Gibbs and Josh Jacobs. Chicago cannot afford to be an open gate against the run in 2025. Barring injury, Dexter and Jarrett are locked into their starting roles. Turner provides versatility across the line, but the Bears are having him focus on defensive tackle for now. Still, the Bears must be concerned about their depth. If an injury does occur, they want to make sure they have a strong replacement plan in place. Billings can fill that role and still be a crucial part of the defensive line rotation. He may have been booted from his starting role, but it’s not like the Bears became defensive world beaters overnight. By retaining Billings, Chicago gives themselves a veteran defensive tackle who understands what it’s like playing in Chicago. As defensive coordinator Dennis Allen constructs his defensive plan, at least for now, he’s doing so with Billings in mind.

