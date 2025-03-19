Chicago Bears urged to trade up in 2025 NFL Draft

With how aggressive the Chicago Bears were in free agency, the 2025 NFL Draft plans have now shifted. Rather than being forced to select from a position of need, the Bears can now draft based on overall prospect strength.

That isn’t to saw Chicago is a flawless team. They still went 5-12 last season and hold the No. 10 pick for a reason. But now they can amplify various parts of their roster rather than focusing on simply offensive or defensive line.

Still, even with all their adjustments, it wouldn’t hurt the Bears to continue investing in their offseason line. And if LSU standout Will Campbell starts slipping down the draft, it may be too good of an opportunity for Chicago to pass up on. In fact, Anthony Pasciolla of Pro Football Network thinks the Bears should trade up to seven with the New York Jets to ensure they get Campbell in the building.

“This is the dream scenario for Chicago’s front office, as it trades up and gets the best player at their position of need in the class,” Pasciolla wrote. “With their quarterback of the future, Caleb Williams, in place, it’s time to start protecting him. They began doing so with the acquisitions of Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, but for last season’s most-sacked QB, too much security does not exist.”

“Some are anticipating Will Campbell may shift to guard once in the NFL, but regardless, he’s an incredibly smart offensive lineman with the mental tools and size to sit near the top of the league for years to come,” Pasciolla concluded.

State of Chicago Bears offensive line

Chicago focused on upgrading their interior during the early offseason. They traded for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson while signing Drew Dalman. Ultimately, the Bears took on full court press approach in ensuring the middle of their offensive line was bulked up.

Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl when played under Johnson on the Detroit Lions. Thuney is a four-time Super Bowl champion and Dalman just ranked fourth/64 centers with his 78.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. The Bears were deliberate in finding an apt solution to their interior offensive line problems.

On the outside, Darnell Wright is locked in at right tackle. A former first-round pick, he was solidified his role as one of Caleb Williams’ key blockers. In terms of Ryan Poles draft picks, Wright looks like one of the strongest.

Darnell Wright is on much shakier water. While he has looked strong when healthy, his 2024 season was cut short due to a fractured ankle. For now, Jones is the starting left tackle. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bears bring in some competition just based on Jones’ injury issues.

But having four of your five offensive lineman is certainly a win for the Bears. Especially when Chicago let up a league-high 68 sacks in 2024. Heading into 2025, Williams’ protection unit’s arrow is certainly pointing up.

What Will Campbell brings to the table

Adding a player of Campbell’s caliber would only shine a brighter light on the new and improved unit. His arm length will be a dark cloud over him all the way until his selection. But the Bears could use a player who can both play inside and out.

Named a starter entering his true freshman season, Campbell went on to appear in 37 games for LSU. He ended his tenure as the Jacobs Blocking Trophy award winner and as a Consensus All-American. As he prepares to enter the NFL, Campbell earned a comparison to current Detroit Lions standout Taylor Decker from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com

“Athletic left tackle prospect who’s durable and battle-tested but has elements of high risk, high reward in his game,” Zierlein wrote. “Campbell is a thumping run blocker who can clear out B-gaps with forceful down blocks and displace base blocks with his “strike and run” technique. He struggles to win laterally, though. He will lunge and miss against stunts and movement. Campbell operates with good athleticism and agility in pass protection but is way too leaky against inside moves.”

“He has a jarring, heavy punch and can latch in to control the rep. However, he has short arms and when he’s beaten to first action, the footwork and technique go out the window, forcing him to scramble and survive to save the pocket,” Zierlein continued. “His play is determined, spirited and aggressive, which works in his favor, but Campbell must learn to vary his pass-set technique and operate with optimal hand timing in order to thrive at tackle instead of being moved to guard.”

Campbell is considered arguably the best offensive linemen in the 2025 class. While the Bears have made upgrades, getting a talent like him ensures their offensive line is a position of strength for years to come. But to actually land Campbell, the Chicago Bears may be forced to trade up.

Chicago Bears running back situation could go a couple of ways in the draft Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE