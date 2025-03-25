The Chicago Bears have plenty of decisions to make in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, first and most important is figuring out what to do with the No. 10 overall pick.

While offensive line looked to be the obvious selection, Chicago went out and traded for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing center Drew Dalman. Defensively, the Bears bulked up by signing Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. By addressing their biggest needs in free agency, Chicago can be more decisive in how they decide to use the pick, rather than solely drafting for need.

However, that doesn’t mean the Bears won’t double down in the trenches. While they’ve made strong additions, Chicago wants to be set up for the foreseeable future. Which is why one option is trading up from the No. 10 slot to land a premier player from the 2025 class to maximize their offensive or defensive line’s potential.

In this case, it’s the Bears offensive line. If Chicago were to trade up, Josh Liskiewitz pictures a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sending No. 10, No. 39 and No. 233 in return for the No. 5 overall pick. In turn, the Bears would go on to select offensive tackle Armand Membou.

“Unfortunately for Chicago, this is not a deep draft for left tackles,” Liskiewitz wrote. “Will Campbell is at the top of the group on PFF’s board as the No. 6 overall prospect, but his short arms will likely leave teams concerned about his ability to consistently protect the edge, which could necessitate a move inside to center or guard.”

“Next on PFF’s board is Missouri’s Armand Membou, but due to an excellent senior season (90.6 PFF overall grade with no sacks or hits surrendered), a strong NFL Combine performance (4.91-second 40-yard dash with a 34-inch vertical) and a lack of other options at such a premium position, the Bears will likely need to move up to snag him,” Liskiewitz concluded.

What Armand Membou offers Chicago Bears

Membou had a truly phenomenal NFL combine. Between his 40-yard dash time and overall athletic traits, the offensive lineman has now been shooting up draft boards. Furthermore, Membou has earned a comparison to Green Bay Packers lineman Zach Tom by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

“Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards,” Zierlein wrote. “Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly.”

“Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times,” Zierlein concluded. “Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.”

It took some time for Membou to become a full-time starter on Missouri’s line. But once he did, the tackle impressed. Membou ultimately appeared in 35 games for the Tigers, ending his tenure earning Second-team All-SEC honors.

Ultimately, Membou is a classic prospect who rises after the combine due to his supreme athleticism. It may take some time for the tackle to be a regular starter at the NFL level. But whoever selects him is getting a moldable prospect with unteachable traits on their offensive line.

Braxton Jones on hot seat

If the Bears were to select Membou – or any offensive lineman for that matter – Braxton Jones would be the player immediately on the hot seat. General Manager Ryan Poles already alluded to bring in competition for Jones at the NFL combine.

Jones’ biggest problem throughout his NFL career has simply been staying on the field. His 2024 campaign was cut short to just 12 games due to a fractured ankle. And that was after Jones played in just 11 games in 2023 due to hamstring injuries. While he started all 17 games as a rookie, Jones is getting dangerously close to wearing the injury prone label.

But when he has been on the field, the left tackle has shown flashes of brilliance. He finished his 2024 campaign with a 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 20/141 tackles. His pass blocking was Jones’ best quality, as he ranked 17/141 tackles with a 80.8 grade.

The 2025 season will be an ultimate tryout for Jones, with or without the presence of a first-round offensive line. But should Membou join the fray, the Bears would be having a full on battle for left tackle in training camp.

