Former Chicago Bears wide receiver signing with New Orleans Saints

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones is heading south, after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Jones, 27, has caught 12 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, since being chosen by the Bears in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3 and 201 pound former USC and University of Tennessee standout had also been a mainstay on special teams for the Bears, through the first three seasons of his career.

A versatile playmaker who also played running back at times for the Bears, Jones was dogged by ball security issues, resulting in four fumbles through his first 29 games.

The Bears released Jones on October 25, and he spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars during the closing stretch of the 2024 regular season.

In New Orleans, Jones could compete for snaps behind running back Alvin Kamara or look to climb the depth chart at wide receiver, which is largely devoid of talent behind Chris Olave, Cedric Wilson Jr., and Dante Pettis.

Chicago Bears sign Jonah Jackson to a contract extension

The Bears didn’t waste any time committing to newly signed offensive lineman Jonah Jackson.

One day after being introduced to the media in Chicago, the Bears agreed to terms with Jackson on an extension that will keep him in the Windy City through the 2027 campaign.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Jackson will receive an additional $7 million fully guaranteed in 2026, including an additional $5.5 million injury guarantee tacked onto his deal.

Jackson is a key piece of the Bears’ overhauled interior of the offensive line, which also includes All-Pro Joe Thuney and free agent pickup Drew Dalman.

