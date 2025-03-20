The Chicago Bears have already swung a pair of trades for Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. They’ve been linked to a blockbuster for Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. But what if the Bears decided to accumulate even more draft capital by trading away one of their own?

The Bears already have four picks insider the top-75. But more picks gives Chicago more versatility to move up and down the draft board. If they were to move up, then having extra picks would ensure the Bears draft class is still stocked. And the easiest way to do that is dealing away a veteran.

Chicago is still evaluating their roster and deciding what is the best fit for Ben Johnson’s first year at the helm. But if the Bears do decide to swing a trade, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus argues defensive tackle Andrew Billings is the best candidate to go.

“Bears general manager Ryan Poles recognized that his defensive line was in inadequate shape going into this offseason, splurging on the likes of Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett,” Locker wrote. “With other pieces in place, Billings could be expendable.”

“Billings played only 297 snaps last season while battling a torn pec, but he was still productive in that stretch, producing a 78.6 PFF pass-rushing grade,” Looker continued. “Gervon Dexter Sr. is returning, Jarrett will presumably start and Chicago might draft another player inside, which means the 30-year-old Billings — in a contract year — could be an asset.”

Andrew Billings’ run with Chicago Bears

Billings originally joined the Bears in March of 2023, signing a two-year extension that November. Since coming to Chicago, the defensive tackle has started 25 games for the team. Billings has racked up 40 tackles, five quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a sack.

His 2024 campaign was cut short due to a torn pectoral muscle. Over the eight games he did start, Billings made 13 tackles, three quarterback hits and both his sack and forced fumble. Furthermore, Billings earned a 62.5 overall grade from PFF, ranking 69/219 defensive linemen. He truly shined in the pass rush, ranking 10/219 defensive linemen with a 78.6 grade.

That performance is why Billings still holds a roster spot with the Bears. However, his 50 run defense grade is why he now finds himself on the hot seat. Entering his contract season, Billings must prove himself to remain in Chicago.

Still, he will be entering his third season in Chicago. Billings understands how the Bears operate. He just mst be ready to adapt to a Dennis Allen-led defense with Ben Johnson at the helm.

Why Billings is on trade block

Billings contract will play into trade talks. With free agency looming, Chicago will soon have to make a key decision on his future. If they’ve already decided Billings doesn’t have a long-term role on the Bears, perhaps General Manager Ryan Poles will be more inclined to make a move.

But the biggest factor driving any Billings trade talks would be the arrival of Grady Jarrett. Signed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract, Jarrett will now occupy a feature role on the defensive line. Opposite him is expected to be Gervon Dextor, who registered five sacks in 2024. Even new defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo could shift over to defensive tackle if needed.

Billings has gone from a starter to at most a key backup in the middle. Now, that will still be necessary for Chicago. Jarrett and Dexter cannot play every snap. And having a player of Billings caliber ready to step up would give the Bears more consistency.

But if a team offers a solid draft pick for Billings, it may be too good to pass up. Chicago has another former draft pick in Zacch Pickens who could step up. And ultimately the Bears could just find Billings’ replacement in free agency.

For now, Billings is penciled into a backup role behind Jarrett and Dexter. But if enough teams keep calling the Bears, Chicago will be forced to pick up the phones.

