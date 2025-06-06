Chicago Bears veteran battling to keep defensive role after injury

While the Chicago Bears offense, or lack thereof, got most of the flack throughout 2024, the team’s defense wasn’t much better. When it comes to the ground game, Chicago was particularly bad as the franchise ranked 28th in run defense, allowing 136.3 yards per game.

However, the Bears saw a noticeable drop off when veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings suffered a season-ending pectoral injury. Now fully cleared, Billings is looking to get back to be a wrecking ball in the middle of the defensive line.

But a lot of things have changed in the Windy City since Billings was last on the gridiron. He knows he isn’t going to just walk into a starting role, despite his veteran status. But Billings is prepared to put in the work and regain a prominent role on the defense, via the team’s Thursday press conference on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m working through everything with everybody else. Part of what we’re doing here is figuring out our roles. Of course I had a big role last year, every year you’ve got to work to maintain that or achieve even more. That’s what I’m working toward. I’m still going to be the run stopper, I’m still going to work on pass rush, I’m still going to work on my move call and everything else.”

What Andrew Billings offers Chicago Bears

Billings started all 17 games in his Bears debut back in 2023, racking up 27 tackles and two quarterbacks. In the eight games he played in before suffering his injury in 2025, Billings made 13 tackles, three quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble.

While it was his work in the run game that made Billings a threat, he showed off his pass rush prowess in 2024. It may have resulted in a lone sack, but Billings’ 77.6 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 10/219 defensive lineman. As he prepares for the 2025 campaign, Billings plans to continue working on his pass rush game, while keeping other improvements he plans to make close to the vest.

“Last year I was working on my pass rush, this year I’m working on something new,” Billings said. “You can’t just go out there and do the same thing. With this defense I’ll be able to do a lot more actually.”

The Bears are counting on Billings to be a dominant force whenever an opposing running game comes his way. But breaking through the line and creating havoc in the backfield when the QB drops to pass will only make Chicago more dynamic. The veteran understands his current role on the Bears and is trying to maximize his output in an effort to see the field more often.

Bears undergo numerous changes

The biggest change affecting the Bears entering 2025 is their coaching staff. The arrival of head coach Ben Johnson has brought an unseen amount of buzz and expectations to Chicago. But Billings and the team are embracing them, with the defensive tackle saying the new coaching staff has only made the Bears stronger.

“They’re on us hard, it’s the time to do it,” Billings said. “We’re just trying to learn the defense and get better so we’re not letting anything slide right now.”

Alongside the coaching staff, the Bears made a pair of additions to their offensive line in free agent Grady Jarrett and rookie Shemar Turner. Jarrett is expected to start next to Gervon Dexter while Turner operates as an explosive backup to start. Where that leaves Billings will be a bit precarious, but the defensive tackle should still have a major role on defense.

Furthermore, Billings is a fan of all the team’s new additions. No matter who is on the field, Billings knows the Bears’ opponents won’t be able to take a play off.

“There’s no drop off. Me, Dex, [Jonathan Ford] Ford, Shemar, Grady, you got to deal with everybody, no matter who is on the field.”

Not only is Billings making an injury return, but he’s also entering his contract year. He’ll need a strong showing in 2025 to ensure his future with the Bears is in tact.

