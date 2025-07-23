Quarterback Caleb Williams will be the most watched player during Chicago Bears training camp. However, on day one, the defense came away as the true stars.

In particular, veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds started off training camp hot, intercepting Williams on his first pass in 11-on-11 drills. Seeing the defense shine makes sense early in camp, especially as Williams and company learn Johnson’s offense. However, Edmunds himself is entering a make-or-break season. More flash plays like his pick will only put him in stronger graces with his new head coach.

Alongside Johnson, new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was certainly impressed by Edmunds’ play. As he builds his first defense with Bears, Allen expects the linebacker to simply be an, “exceptional playmaker,” via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

LB Tremaine Edmunds nabbed an interception of Caleb Williams on the first snap of 11-on-11 drills this morning. #Bears DC Dennis Allen said he expects him to be an "exceptional playmaker." — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 23, 2025

Tremaine Edmunds’ run with Chicago Bears

After a successful five-year run with the Buffalo Bills, the Bears signed Edmunds to a $72 million contract entering the 2023 season. While he hasn’t been a complete disaster, it’s fair to say the linebacker hasn’t lived up to his billing just yet.

Over 32 games with the team, Edmunds has racked up 223 tackles, 15 passes defended and five interceptions. Four of those picks came in 2023. as Edmunds’ 2024 59.2 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked just 119/189 linebackers. Clearly, the veteran still has a lot to prove entering 2025. And if things really don’t pan out, Chicago does have an out in his contract.

However, the Bears are hopeful Edmunds will return to his game breaking self in 2025. During his time with the New Orleans Saints, Allen was able to coax impressive linebacker play. During the 2024 campaign, Demario Davis put up an eye-catching 136 tackles alongside seven passes defended and an interception. Davis and Edmunds are obviously two completely different players, but it’s easy to see how the latter could be a force in Allen’s scheme.

One interception, even if it opened training camp, isn’t going to change the expectations placed on Edmunds’ shoulders. Despite being a veteran, head coach Ben Johnson is wiping the slate clean and making everyone on the roster earn their opportunity. Still, Edmunds has more than proved he can be a dominant force in the NFL. Now, Allen is just patiently waiting to unleash him once more.

