Clemson OL Jordan McFadden to visit with Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are doing their due diligence in preparation for the NFL Draft. Ryan Poles has done a plethora of visits with almost every position, even the ones with little to no need. However, when it comes to the offensive line, the Bears have been extra active when trying to figure out who’s the best option(s).

Today, Daniel Greenberg tweeted that the Chicago Bears are currently visiting with an offensive lineman from Clemson, Jordan McFadden. Another day, another offensive lineman.

NFL draft prospect Jordan McFadden is currently visiting the Chicago Bears. McFadden is an offensive lineman and played college football at Clemson University where he was the team captain. He won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which goes to the top blocker in the ACC. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 18, 2023

McFadden is 6’2, 303 pounds and can play either tackle position and has some experience at guard as well, but his primary position is left tackle. He’s projected to go in the later rounds of the draft, likely day three. He won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy this past season, which goes to the top blocker in the ACC.

Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office are pumping out these visits daily and seem to be very invested in the offensive line in particular. It’s a good sign after watching Justin Fields run for his life every game last year.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE