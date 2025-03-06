Chicago Bears urged to trade for 7X All-Pro Pass Rusher

Both Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson vowed during the NFL Combine to be aggressive this offseason, and a week before free agency is set to begin the franchise is already following through on that promise.

“The clearer the vision, the more aggressive you can be,” Poles told reporters in Indianapolis during the Combine.

So far, Poles has landed guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney in trades with the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chefs, as major upgrades to the offensive line in front of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, and his aggressiveness might just be beginning this offseason.

If the Bears are going to take the next step competing in the NFC North, it will take more than fortifying the offensive line or adding a playmaker to Williams’ arsenal on offense, Poles also needs to make adding game-altering playmakers at all three levels of the defense a priority in the months ahead.

Could the Chicago Bears trade for Von Miller?

With free agency just over one week away, and teams needing to get cap compliant before March 14, Bleacher Report put together a list of trades teams could make to create cap space, including the Buffalo Bills sending Von Miller to the Bears.

“Last season, Miller recorded six sacks, 16 pressures, and seven tackles for loss,” Moe Moton writes for B/R. “He can be an effective designated pass-rusher, though Mark Gaughan of Buffalo News expects the Bills to release him.

“However, a team with a ton of cap space like the Chicago Bears may be willing to acquire the 14-year veteran. The Bears can mix and match a young pass-rusher with Miller opposite of Montez Sweat on the edge. In Chicago, Miller would reunite with Dennis Allen, who was his first defensive coordinator in the NFL.” Miller would be an intriguing option for the Bears, but there may be veterans with more upside available in the coming weeks, in addition to a strong draft class at the position. However, one of the advantages to Poles flipping perhaps a sixth-round pick in exchange for Miller would be getting ahead of the market. But, by trading for Miller, the Bears would be absorbing his remaining contract which includes upwards of $8.4 million in 2025. Miller, 35, has just 14 sacks over the past three seasons and has suffered several significant injuries over that time. As part of a rotation of rushers, Miller could provide some value, but the Bears may be wise to look elsewhere for a starting caliber player to pair opposite Montez Sweat along the front seven.

Chicago Bears must be aggressive with pass rush target who just hit the market Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE