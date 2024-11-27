Chicago Bears 2024: What to watch as Chicago Bears aim to snap their losing streak

The Chicago Bears again attempt to end their losing streak, which has now reached five. It will be a tall task as they face the Detroit Lions, the team with the best record in the NFL. Here is what to watch for.

The Chicago Bears once again look to end their losing streak. That streak now stands at five games. A once hopeful season has turned into a nightmare. The Bears have figured out a variety of frustrating ways to lose. They played much better the last two weeks after firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron but the results are the same (perhaps the wrong person was fired?).

Ending that streak this week will be difficult. They face the Detroit Lions on the road. The Lions own the best record in the NFL and look better each week. Additionally, the game is on Thanksgiving, giving the Chicago Bears a short week to try to pull things together. Perhaps that is a good thing?

Let’s take a look at what to look for in the Chicago Bears’ Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Can the offense continue to look good?

Ever since Thomas Brown took over as the offensive coordinator the Chicago Bears offense has looked so much better. In the final three games under Waldron, the offense scored a total of 27 points. In the two games under Brown, they scored 46 points. Also, they amassed 690 total yards in that time while they had 789 yards in the past two games.

Brown has the Chicago Bears playing more aggressively. He is also using more of the offensive weapons. Cole Kmet is a bigger part of the offense now. Under Waldron this season, Kmet averaged 3.8 targets per game. With Brown at the helm, that average is 6.5 targets per game.

Having a big, athletic target with good hands is something a developing quarterback needs. Kmet can be a great security blanket who can move the chains.

Moreover, Brown is doing a better job of utilizing the receivers. D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen had their best games of the season in the Chicago Bears’ overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. For the offense to continue to make strides this season, those two receivers have to be involved.

Another thing that Brown has been able to accomplish is to get quarterback Caleb Williams to take what the defense gives him. Williams still has moments in which he tries to do too much, but for the most part he will dump the ball underneath. That, in turn, creates space deeper and Williams has been able to hit that pass better than he did under Waldron.

Can the rushing attack do enough to help Williams?

One aspect of the offense that is still troubling is the Chicago Bears’ rushing attack. The offense had just 78 rushing yards against the Vikings in Week 12. However, it was based more on Minnesota trying to shut down that part and not having respect for Williams’ ability to make plays.

The Vikings stacked the line of scrimmage constantly against the Bears. For the most part, they had seven defenders on the line. That made life difficult for D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. However, the Bears were able to move the chains in short-yardage situations. That is a positive.

It will be difficult for the running game again this week. The Lions rank fifth in rushing yards allowed and ninth in rushing touchdowns allowed. While the Chicago Bears rank 22nd in yards they rank 8th in rushing touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if the Bears can utilize the short touchdown runs if Williams is able to get them there with his arm.

As mentioned before, the Bears have been able to score rushing touchdowns this season. That mitigates the problem with the rushing yards. Additionally, Swift has been able to break big touchdown runs. Give him a little bit of a hole and he is a threat to break free.

What helps the rushing game (as well as Williams throwing the ball) is that the offensive line is at its healthiest all season. At one point in the season they had four offensive linemen who did not play, then another one went down during the game. This week, the only offensive lineman who is out is Ryan Bates (concussion).

A healthy offensive line gives the offense a big boost. Brown can use the entire playbook. He has done a good job so far with limited assets. Now let’s see what happens with a healthy offense.

Can the run defense tighten up?

After being at or near the top the last two seasons, the Chicago Bears run defense has struggled in 2024. They rank 20th in rushing yards allowed and 23rd in rushing touchdowns allowed. It has been frustrating to see opponents gash the defensive line for big runs.

The Lions come into the game with one of the best rushing attacks in the league. They rank 4th in rushing yards and 2nd in rushing touchdowns. Their duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has caused a lot of damage to opposing defenses.

Gibbs and Montgomery have combined for 1,518 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. They also have 501 receiving yards. Their running has helped open up space for the passing game. Quarterback Jared Goff has completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 2,761 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Lions offense is a balanced one. The passing game ranks 6th in passing yards and 4th in passing touchdowns. The Chicago Bears defense has to be concerned with both Detroit’s rushing and passing attacks.

The Bears’ defense ranks 3rd in passing touchdowns allowed and 10th in interceptions. However, having to deal with the Lions’ dangerous run game might make them vulnerable against the pass. How the Bears handle that balance will be critical for a win.

Can Eberflus survive another blunder?

While the firing of Waldron was something everyone agreed was necessary, many feel that head coach Matt Eberflus should also go. He has a 14-31 record, and even if he wins his next five games to qualify for all-time records, he will have one of the worst winning percentages in NFL history.

Eberflus has committed a number of mistakes that have cost games. He has had clock management problems and has lost five games in which the Chicago Bears had a 90 percent chance of winning. A lot of his moves have been questioned. He has also made what some feel were blunders with his defensive rotations and choices made down the stretch of close games.

The McCaskey family, owners of the Chicago Bears, have never fired a head coach in the middle of the season. There are many who feel that Eberflus should be the first. There was a rumor before the Thanksgiving game in 2021 with Matt Nagy as the head coach that he would be fired. That did not come to fruition and he was fired at the end of the season.

One has to think that even if Eberflus lasts through the end of the season, he is basically a dead man walking. If the team continues to lose games, even if they show improvement, how can Chicago Bears management bring him back in 2025?

While the Bears played hard and nearly won their last two games against very good teams, what happens if they get blown out in Detroit? Would that be enough for ownership to finally put aside their policy and fire Eberflus?

It is apparent that Eberflus has lost the locker room. Players are making their criticisms public. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson went public with his frustration after another frustrating loss against the Vikings last week.

I’ve been in slumps four, five years in a row now. So, I mean at the end of the day, I don’t look for, ‘OK, what is going to be better in the future?’ … It will be better when it’s better. So, right now, it’s not better. That’s all I can go off of…I don’t walk around with a smile on my face,” Johnson said. “There ain’t nothing to be happy about. So, I mean, obviously my frustration is at a high. Everybody’s frustration is at a high.

If the Chicago Bears embarrass themselves on Thursday or make a critical error late in the game that costs them a victory, it would be very difficult for management to defend having Eberflus around. Of course, they can just ignore the noise surrounding them about it. However, that will create even more hostility. There is already too much of that for the team to add to it.

