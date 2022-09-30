Chicago Bears will be without two key starters in week 4 game against the New York Giants.

The Chicago Bears will be without two key starters for their road game against the New York Giants. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) and running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Fortunately for the Bears the Giants are likely to be without three key receivers on offense.

#Giants will be without DL Leonard Williams (knee) for Sunday's game vs the #Bears. NYG will also be missing WRs Kadarius Toney & Wan'Dale Robinson. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 30, 2022

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard of the Giants is also out for the year with a knee injury.

The Chicago Bears may have a bit of an injury problem early on but their situation is nowhere near as dire as the Giants. With Johnson out and the Giants down three receivers, it will be a case of who has the better backups. Also, it means that the Bears will be less likely to trade for one of the Giants’ receivers before the trade deadline.

Montgomery’s absence gives Khalil Herbert even more of an opportunity to establish himself as the Bears back of the future. Herbert went for 157 yards and two touchdowns a week ago, and given DL Leornard Williams’ absence Herbert may have an even easier time getting yards this week.

With these injuries in the secondary and with the Giants receivers, we’ll see just how well Ryan Poles has built up his early depth as GM of the Chicago Bears.

