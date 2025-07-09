With a loaded group of weapons, Ben Johnson’s offense has major expectations for the 2025 NFL season. Caleb Williams has the right amount of tools to give the Chicago Bears their first 4,000-yard passer ever. The Bears have a loaded group of playmakers on their roster, including: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, and D’Andre Swift.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the upcoming season is who Williams will throw to the most and who will be the most effective playmaker on the roster. Clay Harbor of Chicago Sports Network gave two very bold predictions regarding the Bears’ number one and two wide receivers.

On the latest episode of “The Big Pro Football Show”, Harbor discussed the over/under on touchdown receptions for Moore and Odunze. The Bears analyst did not hold back and expects both Moore and Odunze to have massive seasons in 2025.

Are you over or under on DJ Moore and Rome Odunze’s total receiving touchdowns? 🤔@ruthiepolinsky and @clayharbs82 give their takes on The Big Pro Football Show. pic.twitter.com/4oJjFaDxnX — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) July 8, 2025

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore is predicted to have 7 touchdown receptions in 2025

Currently, the over/under for Moore’s touchdown receptions is 6.5. Harbor believes that Moore will catch 7 touchdowns and lead the Bears in touchdown receptions.

Harbor said:

“Im going to hit him with seven. I know there is a lot of targets to get to in Chicago with Luther Burden, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland, but I think DJ is going to be that number one receiver.”

Harbor mentioned how, under Ben Johnson, Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for 37 touchdown passes. He said if Caleb Williams throws for 25 touchdown passes, Moore will be able to catch a couple more touchdowns than expected.

Rome Odunze is predicted to be a huge red-zone threat in 2025

Harbor also predicts that Odunze will have a breakout season in 2025. The second-year receiver is predicted to have over 5.5 touchdown receptions this season. Harbor expects Odunze to be a red-zone threat this season due to his six-foot-three height.

“He’s got that big six-foot-three, 220 pound redzone target. I think they are going to scheme up plays for him. The big body in the redzone is huge because the windows are tighter. I think you throw him up the ball, you give him a couple of these jump ball situations, big body catches.”

In the red zone, Odunze could definitely be used for fade routes, one-on-one plays for a jump ball could work well for him. In the 2024 season, Odunze made several impressive contested catches. Williams connected with Odunze on multiple important fourth-down plays throughout last season.

If Odunze and Williams’ chemistry continues, I would expect a huge season from the second-year Bears receiver. The Bears head coach should be able to get really creative due to the amount of playmakers they have in this offense.

The Bears’ offense is expected to come out firing in 2025.

