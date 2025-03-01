LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell an ideal Chicago Bears NFL Draft target

Few things are more vital for general manager Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears to accomplish this offseason than fortifying the offensive line in front of quarterback Caleb Williams.

For as much upside as Williams has, after being chosen No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and as much potential as he flashed as a rookie, the Bears cannot risk their 23-year-old being forced to go through another season like last, when he was sacked 68 times.

Owning the No. 10 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, Poles and the Bears could be in a prime position to emerge with one of the premier offensive tackles in this year’s class, to anchor the line in front of Williams for years to come.

Why the Chicago Bears could target Will Campbell in the 2025 NFL Draft

Given the relative lack of quality offensive tackle options in free agency, the Bears could look to invest their first-round pick at the position, to anchor the offensive line for years to come.

LSU’s Will Campbell fits the bill of a potential cornerstone of an offensive line rebuild.

“He has a jarring, heavy punch and can latch in to control the rep,” NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein writes of Campbell. “However, he has short arms and when he’s beaten to first action, the footwork and technique go out the window, forcing him to scramble and survive to save the pocket. His play is determined, spirited and aggressive, which works in his favor, but Campbell must learn to vary his pass-set technique and operate with optimal hand timing in order to thrive at tackle instead of being moved to guard.”

Campbell, 6-foot-6 and 323 pounds, is a mauler, who only surrendered two sacks last season, and just four throughout his three seasons as a starter in Baton Rouge. As Pro Football Focus points out, Campbell garnered a strong 80.6 pass-blocking grade in his 558 pass protection snaps last season on his way to a 72.2 overall grade from the outlet.

Why the Chicago Bears might go in a different direction

Picking tenth, there are a lot of variables at play when it comes to what the Bears might plan to do, and be able to do with their first-round pick.

The Bears might have their pick of offensive tackles, including Campbell, Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr., and Ohio State’s Josh Simmons being widely viewed as the top prospects at the position. If that’s the case, Chicago may have a preference for a style of play or one tackle over the others still available.

Likewise, Poles may believe that one of the elite pass rushers in this year’s class has more upside and can contribute more immediately than Campbell or any of the offensive tackles.

Regardless of whether it is Campbell, it’s a matter of when the Bears choose at least one offensive tackle, rather than if.

