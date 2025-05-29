Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams, DJ Moore get Tyreek Hill endorsement from unlikely source

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been showered with hype throughout the offseason. One of the biggest reasons fans and analysts are confident of a breakout is the litany of strong pass catchers Williams has to throw to.

At the top of the list is DJ Moore, who has been the WR1 in Chicago ever since his arrival in 2023. His connection with Williams will be crucial for any Bears offensive success in 2025 and beyond.

The specific pairing of Williams and Moore has caught the eye of star Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Appearing on a stream with popular internet creator Adin Ross, Hill made his thoughts on Williams and Moore clear, h/t Twitter/X user Ryyzoh.

“He’s going to be real good in the future,” Hill said of Williams. “Him and DJ Moore are going to be really good in the future.”

Chicago Bears’ DJ Moore gets his flowers from Tyreek Hill

The Bears have gotten most of their buzz because of new additions. Ben Johnson, Colston Loveland and Luther Burden, the offensive line. Williams’ hype has come because of how the team built around him. But amongst their returning offensive skill players, there is arguably none better than Moore.

In his first year with the Bears, Moore made 96 receptions for a career-high 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. He followed that up by setting a new career-best in receptions (98) while going for 966 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. As he prepares for his third year in Chicago, Moore is poised to continue being the most targeted receiver on the team.

When Johnson was with the Detroit Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown was the team’s leading receiver. During the 2024 season, he was nominated to the Pro Bowl after catching 115 passes for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. That’s not to say Moore will immediately emulate those numbers, but Johnson’s influence should play a massive role in a boosting his output even further.

Chicago is trying to take a massive step forward in the pass game after ranking second-to-last in 2024. With Moore at their disposal, Johnson is at least confident that his WR1 is in place.

All depends on Caleb Williams

For as strong as Moore is as a receiver, he can’t shine unless Williams does. That goes for the entire offense. For all their offseason additions, it’s all for naught if the quarterback doesn’t take a step forward.

But Johnson has proven he knows how to help former No. 1 picks reach their ceiling. In his final season with Jared Goff on the Lions, the quarterback finished second in passing yards (4,629) and fourth in passing touchdowns (37). Williams will need to take a massive leap forward to put up that kind of production. Still, the Bears took the quarterback with the first pick for a reason. If Johnson’s plan works as intended, the franchise expects Williams to be one of the best passers in the league.

Johnson and his team have already gotten to work fixing some of the quarterback’s mechanics. His footwork in shotgun snaps, pre-snap motions and even his body language after a hit has been discussed. Chicago’s new head coach has a diligent plan in place to help Williams succeed.

Now it’s up to the quarterback to prove all the extra reinforcements were worth it. But with Johnson and Moore by his side, it’s easy to see why the NFL world is optimistic on Williams.

