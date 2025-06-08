Chicago Bears dealt woeful playoff odds despite Ben Johnson addition

Based on their offseason moves, the Chicago Bears have been deemed the all-so-familiar, ‘offseason champions.’ However, not everyone is convinced the hype will translate into real regular season success.

The Bears are coming off of a 5-12 season. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2020 and they haven’t won a playoff game until 2010. For all the buzz, fans and analysts want to see Chicago actually stack together wins.

That’s not to say there isn’t optimism for a potential playoff run. However, David Helman of Fox Sports has the Bears with only the ninth-highest playoff odds amongst teams who missed the postseason in 2024. Moreso than the roster Chicago has constructed, Helman is more concerned about the path the Bears must trek.

“The Bears are an exciting, interesting team, so it feels harsh to place them so far down this list. My concern is not with Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson or any of the wonderful additions that have been made this offseason,” Helman wrote. “The problem is mainly that reaching the playoffs looks like one hell of a Mt. Everest-sized task in 2025. For starters, we know the Bears play in the NFC North — the division that produced three 11-win teams last year. Bumping up against the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers six times promises to be a slog. ”

“If that wasn’t enough, the Bears will also be seeing the likes of Philadelphia, Washington, Dallas, Baltimore, Cincinnati and San Francisco,” Helman continued. “This is a meat grinder of a schedule. So, while I am a Williams believer, and I am excited to watch him play for Johnson this season, I’m not ready to dive into the deep end just yet.”

Chicago Bears schedule

The Bears open their season with a pair of games against NFC North rivals in the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and Detroit Lions in Week 2. Add in fellow North competitor the Green Bay Packers and Chicago will have a tough matchup against every division rival. All three teams except the Bears made the playoffs in 2024.

But even when they aren’t playing NFC North foes, Chicago doesn’t get a reprieve. They play both the NFC East and AFC North. The East features the rising Washington Commanders and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The North has two of the most potent offenses in the league in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals as well as one of the best defenses in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The final three games of the year for the Bears are at home against the Packers, away versus the San Francisco 49ers and back home against the Lions. By then, Chicago will know whether or not they’re in the playoff hunt. If they are, then that three game stretch will be crucial.

Of course, the Bears have to get there first. Last season saw the team get out to a 4-2 start before absolutely crumbling. Head coach Ben Johnson and company are looking for immediate success, but they don’t want to be a flash in the pan as well. How they handle their brutal schedule will be a true test for Chicago.

Reasons for optimism

The hiring of Johnson changed the whole atmosphere of the Bears. Chicago fired their head coach midseason for the first time in franchise history in 2024. Now, they have a leader they can build around and a trust they believe will lead their franchise forward.

The Bears didn’t stop there though, bolstering both sides of the football. On defense, Chicago signed defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo to deals worth nearly $100 million. The former should shore up the team’s run defense while the latter brings an extra thump to the pass rush.

Offensively, the team fixed arguably their biggest issue, which was offensive line. The Bears allowed a league-high 68 sacks in 2024. To remedy the issue, Chicago traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing center Drew Dalman in free agency. All three, combine with Darnell Wright and whoever wins the left tackle job give Caleb Williams a much more formidable front to operate behind.

When Williams drops back to pass, he’ll have a litany of receivers to throw to. Rookie Luther Burden joined an already strong wide receiver duo of DJ Moore and Rome Odunze through the draft. Fellow rookie Colston Loveland should form a dangerous tandem with Cole Kmet. Overall, if Williams is on his game, it’ll be tough to stop all of Chicago’s receiving threats.

Still, the Bears must prove their turnaround is real before anyone considers them a real playoff contender. But if Johnson’s plan goes off as anticipated, it won’t be long before Chicago is taken seriously.

Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams must learn film room lesson from Pro Bowl quarterback Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE