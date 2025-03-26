Chicago Bears get worrying free agent message from insider

The Chicago Bears have been lauded for how they rebuilt their roster during the early portions of free agency. However, the aggressiveness in which Chicago operating during free agency has now come with some concerning push back.

Before free agency even began, the Bears had traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. And once the legal tampering window opened, Chicago signed center Drew Dalman, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Essentially, the Bears put together a full fledged approach in improving their trenches.

But to do so, Chicago awarded Odeyingbo a three-year, $48 million contract. Jarrett got a three-year, $43.5 million deal. While in theory the Bears have improved, Ben Solak of ESPN questions the price tag for Chicago’s new defensive line.

“Just how much the defensive line renovation cost. I highlighted the Bears as my classic overpay team of the offseason, which is less of a criticism than it sounds,” Solak wrote. “The nature of being a bad team with lots of money is that it ends up overpaying in free agency (see: every Patriots, Panthers and Jaguars deal this free agency). The problem is that big contract numbers set expectations that exceed the capacity of the additions.”

“While the offensive line certainly elevates from incompetence to competency with the Dalman/Jackson/Thuney triumvirate, I’m not as convinced the defensive line made as enormous a jump with Jarrett and Odeyingbo,” Solak continues. “Jarrett’s best football is behind him; Odeyingbo is a good rotational player. Both got paid like impactful starters, and I’ll believe that level of impact once I see it.”

Chicago Bears add Dayo Odeyingbo, Grady Jarrett

The Bears finished the 2024 campaign ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 yards per game. Ex-New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen was brought in as the team’s new defensive coordinator to help remedy the issue. And Odeyingbo and Jarrett make for the first step in the Bears’ hopeful defensive rebirth.

Odeyingbo spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, appearing in 61 games and starting 19. The defensive end racked up 106 tackles, 46 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks. Odeyingbo is coming off of back-to-back 17 QB hit campaigns.

But he had just three sacks in 2024, which has some analysts wincing. Still, Odeyingbo is only 25-years-old. He is expected to continue growing in Chicago and is determined to prove himself. The fact the Bears pounced so quickly shows how highly they feel about him.

The same goes for Jarrett, who the Bears signed mere hours after his released from the Atlanta Falcons. The defensive tackle had spent his entire career in Atlanta, appearing in 152 games. Jarrett racked up 496 tackles, 126 quarterback hits and 36.5 sacks over that span.

But while Jarrett made the Pro Bowl twice with the Falcons, he is coming off of a down 2024. His 62.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 71/219 defensive linemen is very telling. But Jarrett is a respected veteran in the NFL. He was still making his way back from an ACL tear in 2024. Now two years removed from the injury, Chicago is expected Jarrett to step up in a big way.

Ultimately, the Bears defensive line additions will need to prove themselves to scare the doubters away. But until they do, Chicago is footing a hefty bill for their services.

Joe Thuney gets the last laugh

In the same breath Solak questioned Odeyingbo and Jarrett, he was quick to praise Thuney. It was clear how much the Bears needed to upgrade the offensive line, and Thuney is one of the best guards in the NFL.

“Anyone can tell you he is one of the best guards in football and adding him to a Bears team that bled interior pressures is a no-brainer,” Solak wrote. “Look at how much top-of-the-market guards have cost in free agency over the past few years, and the deal looks even better. Look at how young and unproven the Bears offensive locker room is and consider how renowned Thuney is for his professionalism and culture-setting, and the deal looks even better.”

“I’m curious to see how the Bears handle his remaining contract, as the 32-year-old could have a few great years of football left — but for now, it’s a great move,” Solak concluded.

Thuney is coming to the Bears with four Super Bowl titles to his name. And he is playing at the time of his game, coming off of two-straight All-Pro nominations and three-straight trips to the Pro Bowl. During the 2024 campaign, Thuney earned a 79.9 grade from PFF, ranking 12/135 guards.

Alongside his work on the field, Thuney will be a trusted leader in Chicago. Caleb Williams still only a sophomore and Ben Johnson is a first-year head coach. Whenever things get rocky for the Bears, the All-Pro guard’s voice will help guide the way.

For all the hype the Bears have been getting, all that matters is their play on the field. Thuney, alongside Odeyingbo and Jarrett are ready to prove the Chicago revival is real.

