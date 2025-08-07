Chicago Bears dealt pair of worrying injuries to key starters at training camp

Despite all of the Chicago Bears struggles in 2024, the team’s secondary was one of their biggest strengths. One of the main reasons for that was the emergence of slot cornerback Kyler Gordon. His play earned him a $40 million extension from the Bears.

However, on Thursday, Gordon was forced to leave practice with a trainer, via Zack Pearson of Bear Report. There is no word yet on exactly what kind of injury Gordon suffered or the severity of it.

7 on 7 drill starting. Kyler Gordon not out here for it. He went back to the locker room with the trainer after the last 11 on 11 period. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 7, 2025

The Bears are already down fellow cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is working his way back from a leg injury. Losing Gordon for any amount of time would only dampen Chicago’s defense further. The team is sure to provide further updates on Gordon’s condition, but for now, his status up in the air.

Chicago Bears see Darnell Wright leave as well

Just as Chicago saw Gordon head to the locker room, the Bears got hit with another injury. Right tackle Darnell Wright left early after ‘coming up awkward’ in the final period, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

#Bears RT Darnell Wright just left practice early. Came up awkward in the final period. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 7, 2025

Much like Gordon’s status, that is a bit ambiguous to speculate on what Wright is dealing with. Bears fans will just need to wait until further update on the right tackle. Throughout training camp, all the focus on the offensive line has been the three-way battle at left tackle. If Wright were to miss serious time, it seems likely that Braxton Jones would be the left tackle while Ozzy Trapilo plays on the right side. It’s a role Trapilo played in college.

However, Chicago remains hopeful that it doesn’t come to that. The fact Wright’s injury was in the final period may mean the Bears are just operating under caution. They know how valuable he is to the franchise, as Wright finished the 2024 campaign ranked 16/140 tackles with a 79.3 grade from Pro Football Focus.

With the Bears having such an aggressive practice on Tuesday perhaps both Gordon and Wright were a bit banged up. The fact they both left on their own accord is a good sign. However, until Chicago confirms the injury situations of Gordon and Wright, there will be plenty of dark clouds storming over the Windy City.

Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson replacement gets brutally honest on training camp opportunity Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE