As the NFL Draft approaches, the Chicago Bears are reminded of some bad draft picks

The Chicago Bears are going to be drafting multiple new members to the team just a week from today. The direction that GM Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office will go is still unknown, but it’s always fun to speculate with some mock drafts!

Last season, Poles had one of the better drafts for the Bears in recent memory. Jaquon Brisker and Kyler Gordon are very promising, and Braxton Jones also looks to have some high potential. The jury is very much still out of Velus Jones, but for the most part it was a good draft. However, time will tell.

Today, we are reminded of some of the less memorable draft selections over the past few years, and how the Chicago Bears have been one of the worst drafting organizations since the 2014 season. Per Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, the Bears have made the bottom five. He had this to say about the Chicago Bears in the article:

Players selected:

2021: QB Justin Fields

2018: LB Roquan Smith

2017: QB Mitchell Trubisky

2016: EDGE Leonard Floyd

2015: WR Kevin White

Best pick: LB Roquan Smith

Chicago’s draft history turns around a lot if Justin Fields can continue his upward trajectory at quarterback and develop enough as a passer to become the answer for the team going forward. Kevin White was a disaster of a selection at receiver, and as much as Mitchell Trubisky has been a marginal NFL starter, that selection looks worse when you consider they traded up to make sure they got their guy in the same draft class that produced Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. Roquan Smith has been a tackling machine, with 282 defensive stops in his NFL career, but may be about to play his best football for a different team after the Baltimore Ravens traded for him to give him the contract Chicago was reluctant to.

Those picks are tough to look at for the most part. Kevin White is high on the list of worst draft picks in organization history and Mitch Trubisky is now a backup just years six years after being drafted. I don’t agree with the Roquan Smith take, him wanting a ton of money and the Chicago Bears being in a rebuild didn’t really align.

However, he’s not wrong when it comes to Justin Fields continuing his upward trajectory. If he can become what many think he has the potential to be, all the previous years of draft woes will seem a bit less strenuous. At lot of pressure will be on the former Ohio State Buckeye this coming season, and for good reason.

