“I’m Aware of Those Things;” Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze details tough lessons learned as he looks ahead to year 2 in the NFL

The Chicago Bears are hoping that new first-year head coach Ben Johnson can help elevate their team from the cellar of the NFC North and back into NFL Playoff contention. But while Johnson’s arrival from the Detroit Lions has brought in a new glimmer of hope to the proud Bears franchise, the fact of the matter is that they laid the foundation for this new era of Chicago football before he even got here.

Of course, the Bears have their franchise quarterback, Caleb Williams, who they took with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Williams had one of the best seasons ever for a Chicago quarterback, completing 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, just six interceptions, and an 87.8 passer rating.

Additionally, the Bears also took wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick in last year’s draft, and he is looking to build off of a strong rookie campaign in order to have a breakout season in 2025.

Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Rome Odunze Detailed What He Learned as a Rookie

As a rookie, Odunze had 54 receptions for 734 yards and three touchdowns. He ranked third on the team in receptions behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, and third in receiving yards behind those two same players.

Now, Allen is a free agent who remains unsigned, but is clearly not returning to Chicago. This means, of course, that Odunze is going to have an even bigger role in the offense going forward, which is something that he feels ready for.

While speaking with Jayna Bardahl of The Athletic, Odunze discussed how much he learned as a rookie and how those lessons will help him be a better player in 2025:

“There’s a lot of nitpicking and grabbing in this league that isn’t always shown,” Odunze said. “I feel like I needed to build upper-body mass to be able to combat some of those things. “It’s a different game than college football. There are different windows, different ways to get open, and there’s a different pace that you have to get adapted to,” Odunze said. “Having a full season under my belt, I feel like I’m aware of those things. “I can now play the game freely in a way that I know where I need to be when I need to be there.”

Odunze just turned 23 years old, which means he has a long and prosperous career ahead of him if he can stay healthy. And if he can keep on applying these lessons, with the coaching of Ben Johnson and Williams’ own improvements, he could be one of the best Bears wide receivers in recent memory.

More Chicago Bears News from ChiCity Sports

For More Chicago Sports

Follow me on Twitter at @theotherRobin19, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Robin Adams via email at robadams14@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson Faces 1 Serious Question in First Year at the Helm Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE