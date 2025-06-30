The wide receiver room is one of the deepest positions the Chicago Bears currently has. Led by DJ Moore, Chicago currently has 12 wide receivers on their pre training camp roster.

Chicago added even more talent in their receiver room this offseason. They drafted Missouri standout Luther Burden in the second round of the NFL draft back in April. They also signed former Commanders receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and return specialist Devin Duvernay during free agency.

As we all know, the Bears will not keep all 12 receivers on their roster come September. It is expected that the team will keep at the very least five receivers and will definitely add a few on the practice squad to create more depth.



Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network revealed his projections for which wide receivers will make the Bears’ 53 man roster.



The Chicago Bears are projected to keep 5 wide receivers, led by DJ Moore and Rome Odunze

As expected, Moore and Odunze will be leading the Bears receiving corps when the regular season begins this September.

Bair did mention that he expects a potential competition for who will lineup in the slot position. Bair said he expects Burden to compete with Zaccheaus for the slot role, and brought up how the former Washington Commander “always finds a way to make meaningful contributions for every team that employs him”. Both Burden and Zaccheaus should get many meaningful snaps during the 2025 season.

For the fifth and final spot, Bair projects Devin Duvernay to be apart of the Bears’ 53 man roster. Duvernay is expected to be the Bears’ punt and kick returner in 2025.

However, the former Baltimore Raven still brings quality depth to the receiving unit. It was reported back during OTAs that Duvernay was impressing many, making multiple big plays during practices.

There are two cut candidates that could still sneak in the roster

Among the players that are potential cut candidates, Tyler Scott is considered to be a surprising one as well as veteran player Miles Boykin.

Scott is an interesting name to watch. The 2023 fourth round pick still has yet to reach to his full potential. At the very least, he will likely be on the practice squad in 2025. But if he has a good showing in camp, there is a chance head coach Ben Johnson could add him in. Johnson does like using fast receivers and he could find a way to finally get Scott going.

Bair mentions that Boykin could still make the Bears’ 53 man simply due to his experience. With a solid camp, there is a chance the Bears could add him in and run with six wide receivers.

The Bears’ loaded wide receiver room should be able to make quarterback Caleb Williams’ life a lot easier during the 2025 season.

Chicago Bears defense sent worrying message before training camp Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE