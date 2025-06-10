Chicago Bears Spurned by 3x Pro Bowl Free Agent Edge Rusher

Last season, former Chicago Bears tight end Robert Tonyan achieved a rare feat. After spending part of the season with the Minnesota Vikings, Tonyan accomplished the NFC North sweep. That is, he has played for every single team in the NFC North.

After spending his rookie season on the Detroit Lions practice squad, Tonyan spent several seasons with the Green Bay Packers. And when Green Bay decided to get younger and drafted two new tight ends in 2023, he left with fellow former Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis to play for the Bears.

Currently, there is one notable free agent who has also played for every NFC North team except Chicago, and if the Bears were to add him, it would do wonders for their defense.

However, despite being unsigned as mandatory minicamps began around the league, he has no interest in joining Chicago.

Za’Darius Smith Does Not Want to Play for the Chicago Bears

Za’Darius Smith did not begin his career in the NFC North, but he has spent five of his ten NFL seasons in the division. He spent three years (and made two Pro Bowls) with the Packers, accumulating 26.0 sacks in 2019 and 2020 before mysteriously disappearing with a phantom back injury in 2021.

After his bitter divorce from the Packers, Smith played one year with the Minnesota Vikings, racking up 10.0 sacks and making his third career Pro Bowl.

Smith then spent a year and a half with the Cleveland Browns before landing with the Lions midseason. And while he is a free agent, he has one specific destination in mind for 2025, but it is not Chicago:

🚨 BREAKING: ZA’DARIUS SMITH WANTS THAT DETROIT COMEBACK 🚨 Veteran DE Za’Darius Smith hit the BET Awards red carpet with Kash Doll, but all eyes are on his potential return to the D. “I feel like a leader in Detroit… I can influence the young guys and do great things,” Smith… pic.twitter.com/iitcpnk0IO — Down with Detroit (@downwithdetroit) June 10, 2025

As one can see from the post above, if Smith were to have his way, he would re-sign with Detroit instead of joining Chicago and completing the NFC North sweep.

He is, though, still a free agent and is going to be 33 years old this season. That being said, he had 9.0 sacks last season and could be a valuable addition to any team.

Unfortunately, it will not be the Bears.

More Chicago Bears News from ChiCity Sports

For More Chicago Sports

Follow me on Twitter at @theotherRobin19, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Robin Adams via email at robadams14@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears lose out on another veteran running back Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE