A reflection of the 2023 NHL Draft Picks Selection from the Chicago Blackhawks.

From the very beginning of the, 2023 NHL Draft Picks Selection, the Chicago Blackhawks made it clear that they were going all in this year to take a run at the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup. With all the selections they made throughout rounds one -seven of the NHL Draft, it was evident they needed to toughen up the forward mark of the team.

Because, with plenty of talented defensemen, in the farm league. It meant that the team needed one quality goaltender that was picked in the second round, in the top-five selection, which should give the Blackhawks organization a bright outlook for the future.

Not to mention, a steady mainstream of forwards that will give the team plenty of options to work with, when handling the prospect pool. The team now is well-equipped for the future and can utilize the core of these prospects, when building a Stanley Cup-worthy team.

With the first pick going to Connor Bedard, the team is ready to build around a core of forwards that will impact the lineup’s ability to produce and give the team a boost in offense, with a good defensive background added to his resume.

The second pick in the first round, 19th overall was Oliver Moore. He will be joining his teammate, goalie Adam Gajan that was picked in the second round, 35th overall. Moore is an incredibly talented skater who handles the puck like any forward and is agile toward defensive pressure from the opposing team.

Goaltender, Adam Gajan, has a huge presence in front of the net, with a very nifty gameplay attached to his resume. His legs are quick on the ice and can maneuver around the net at a quick pace in regard to goaltending. It is understood that he will need to work on his balance, but, should not take long to develop into a pro.

The Chicago Blackhawks also choose a right-handed-defenseman, later on, at the end of the draft. With this, they can keep building for the future and possibly add more trades chips to their, already well-contained assets.

With the forward core, they will be evaluated thoroughly, with management observing how well they play together on-ice and other prospect’s from the past drafts. In order to determine which will be the biggest assets in gameplay and possibly looking to ship to other teams that may need them, in exchange for draft capital or players in the league.

