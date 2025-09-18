The long NHL offseason is finally over, and the Chicago Blackhawks are back on the ice. Training camp has officially arrived, with players reporting for physicals before hitting the ice for the first time under new head coach Jeff Blashill.

After a summer of anticipation, the real competition begins as roster spots are up for grabs. With only a few openings available and a mix of veterans and top prospects in the fold, every practice and preseason shift will matter.

Forward Competition: Limited Spots and Intense Pressure

Chicago’s forward group is shaping up to be highly competitive. Most teams carry 14 forwards during the regular season, and the Blackhawks currently have 30 players invited to camp, including several with AHL contracts or who are headed back to junior hockey. Only a few slots remain open, creating a high-stakes battle for roster spots.

Nine forwards are virtual locks: Connor Bedard, Tyler Bertuzzi, Andre Burakovsky, Jason Dickinson, Ryan Donato, Nick Foligno, Ilya Mikheyev, Frank Nazar, and Teuvo Teravainen. Sam Lafferty is also expected to make the roster as at least an extra forward.

One of the biggest storylines to watch is Lukas Reichel. If he’s still with the team when the season starts, he’s likely to remain on the NHL roster to avoid waiver risks. But if Reichel hopes to earn consistent playing time, he’ll need a strong showing in camp and preseason games.

Assuming the Blackhawks keep 14 forwards, three spots are available. Coach Blashill’s preferences will guide the final choices. If he values a more physical presence, Colton Dach has the inside track. The former second-round pick faces a crucial season, as he must stay healthy and prove he belongs before a new wave of prospects, like Anton Frondell, Sacha Boisvert, and Marek Vanacker, arrives next year.

Landon Slaggert is another contender for a bottom-six role. Known for his speed and relentless effort, he needs to boost his offensive production to secure a place. Meanwhile, fans are eager to see Oliver Moore, whose blazing speed is exciting but whose overall game may need refining. Ryan Greene offers a steadier 200-foot game, potentially giving him the edge over Moore. Another dark horse is Samuel Savoie, a second-year pro admired in Rockford for his energy and personality.

If early predictions hold, Dach, Slaggert, and Greene could claim the final roster spots, especially with opening games against the physical Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins, where their styles fit well.

Defensive Depth: Wide-Open Blue Line Battles

While the forward group has limited openings, the blue line is far less settled. Only Connor Murphy and Alex Vlasic are guaranteed roster spots, leaving multiple positions available for competition.

Top prospects Sam Rinzel and Wyatt Kaiser have strong chances to break camp with the team. Rinzel impressed during his nine-game NHL stint last season and rookie camp, showing he’s ready to bypass the AHL entirely. Kaiser, however, remains unsigned and needs to finalize his contract quickly to avoid losing ground to other rising defensemen.

Highly touted youngsters Artyom Levshunov and Kevin Korchinski will draw significant attention. Levshunov arrived at rookie camp stronger and more confident, and the organization may prefer that he gain NHL experience now rather than more AHL time. Korchinski, after a valuable year in the minors and a standout Calder Cup playoff run, could be poised for a breakout season with a strong camp.

Nolan Allan and Ethan Del Mastro bring stay-at-home size and physicality, but Del Mastro offers slightly more offensive upside and mobility. Louis Crevier is another option, providing a reliable seventh-defenseman presence if the team prefers to let younger players log big minutes in Rockford.

Veteran Matt Grzelcyk, in camp on a professional tryout, adds an intriguing wrinkle. Coming off a career-best 40-point season with Pittsburgh, he provides insurance if Kaiser’s contract issues linger or if a young blueliner isn’t ready.

The coaching staff will get an extended look at their top prospects while setting the tone for the season ahead. With battles raging at both forward and defense, every shift will matter as the Blackhawks shape their opening night roster for what promises to be an intriguing NHL campaign.