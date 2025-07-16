Chicago Blackhawks have 5 key games to watch this season

The Chicago Blackhawks may be a basement dweller for now, but they still have plenty of exciting games on the schedule in 2025-26. The official schedule was just released on Wednesday, and there are already several games that fans will absolutely want to tune in to watch.

Chicago Blackhawks schedule release showcases important games

First up is the season opener, which was revealed several days ago. The Chicago Blackhawks will open the season with a brutal matchup against the Florida Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup Final champions, on the road on October 7.

The Panthers are obviously the measuring stick for all NHL teams in 2025-26. They won it all and are retaining virtually every single piece of their title-winning team. They’ve actually won two in a row, so they’re really on top. It’s time to see just how far the Blackhawks have to climb.

The home opener is always a good game to watch, too. Being at home for the first time in front of the adoring fans can inspire a team, no matter who the opponent is. The Hawks will get the Montreal Canadiens to open things up at home on October 11.

Patrick Kane spent 16 years with the Blackhawks, so any time he is the opponent, fans will want to see him one more time. In 2025-26, they’ll get to see their former star on December 13. When they face the Detroit Red Wings, it’ll be a rare Original Six matchup, too.

Jonathan Toews has only ever played for the Blackhawks, last suiting up in 2023. After a hiatus, he’s back, but he signed with the Winnipeg Jets. He will return home to see his longtime NHL franchise for the first time since his exit all those years ago on January 19.

Then, on February 2, some of the best young players in hockey will face off. It’s no secret that the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks have been among the worst teams in the NHL, but that means they’ve added assets in the draft. So on that day, Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard, the faces of their generation, will match up.

Chicago Blackhawks rookie ‘leaning towards’ skipping training camp: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE