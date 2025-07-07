Chicago Blackhawks analysts lay out best-case scenario for 2025-26

The Chicago Blackhawks have been one of the worst teams in the NHL the last two years, recording a combined 113 points. For comparison, the Winnipeg Jets, who didn’t even make the Western Conference Finals, had 116 points in 2024-25.

The Hawks were better last year, though, and they very well could be better in 2025-26 with another year under the belt for players like Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar. How good can they be? A few team insiders discussed just that.

Chicago Blackhawks could be good, insider says

The Chicago Blackhawks finished 2024-25 on a relatively high note, distancing themselves from the San Jose Sharks and finishing better than they did in 2023-24. How good can they be next season? The best-case scenario might be a postseason berth.

David Haugh said, “Well, I think that you have all these guys hitting. Oliver Moore is flying around, Frankie Nazar’s taking that next step, and he was the best player on the ice for many games in the second half of the season… You’ve got everybody clicking at the same time… You have a team that is the surprise of the league, because Connor Bedard comes back refocused.”

Haugh added that the players who have come on board, provided they stay healthy and play to their level, could have the team “flirting” with the playoffs in 2026. Gabe Ramirez likened them to the second-half Chicago Bulls, noting that that team was very successful down the stretch last season.

“You’re a deep team full of guys and gamers that want to win,” he said. “Sometimes, you find yourself beating the best teams in the league. Sometimes, you’re surprising them. Sometimes you’re falling to those teams as well.”

Ultimately, Ramirez believes that the team could end up fighting for a playoff spot. But really, what the insider wants to see is momentum heading into the season. How they finished is how the Blackhawks should play next season, and that could lead to a pretty solid year.

Cam Smith took it a step further and said the Blackhawks’ best-case scenario is “surprising everyone and making the playoffs, really finding their way into that thing.” As long as the young players gel, there’s a really good chance that Jeff Blashill’s first year with Chicago could be much better than expected.

