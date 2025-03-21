With how everything has gone on the ice for the Chicago Blackhawks this season, it is important for fans to have their sights set on the future now more than ever. The front office has made multiple first round draft picks in each of the last three years and are set to do so again this summer.

This year’s trade deadline was a huge step for the rebuild, with Seth Jones and Taylor Hall being sent away in separate deals. Hall brought back the organization’s own third-round pick in this summer’s draft in a three-team deal with the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jones was the big fish off the board ahead of the deadline as he was sent to the Florida Panthers for a massive haul. General manager Kyle Davidson was able to get a first round pick and young netminder Spencer Knight for the veteran blue liner. The deal is already looking solid for the Blackhawks, as Knight has shown plenty of promise in the cage and Jones is struggling mightily in five-on-five action with the Panthers.

The most piece to the entire puzzle that Chicago needs to keep happy is Connor Bedard. He is the face of the franchise right now and down the road, so he needs to feel that this team is trending in the right direction to succeed relatively soon. It’s safe to say that Bedard is more than content with how things are looking for his future in the Windy City after his sit down interview with Chicago Sports Network analyst Tony Granato aired on Thursday night.

Connor Bedard is excited about the Chicago Blackhawks growing core

One key point that Bedard brought up in the interview was how he is looking forward to continuing his growth with the team’s young core along with the prospects that haven’t yet reached the NHL.

“It’s a cool feeling when I look back and know that I am a part of that and get to grow with these guys,” Bedard said.

"It's a cool feeling when I look back and know that I am a part of that and get to grow with these guys."@TonyGranato sat down with Connor Bedard and talked how the young star feels about the future of the #Blackhawks.#ChicagoLead pic.twitter.com/2U3saUdpTS — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) March 20, 2025

A current guy that has taken strides with Bedard on the ice is Frank Nazar. The two have been paired together on the same line most of the time since February rolled around and their games compliment each other well. Nazar plays the best 200-foot game on the Blackhawks roster right now and is the only guy who can keep up with Bedard’s pace on a nightly basis.

Other young forwards that have played well out of Chicago’s prospect pool this season at the amateur level are Sacha Boisvert, Oliver Moore and Nick Lardis. There is a possibility that Lardis and Moore are both up at the NHL level at some point next season, where Boisvert will have to wait another year before signing his entry-level deal.

Connor Bedard loves the city of Chicago

Plenty of fans have been worried about Bedard’s love for Chicago and him potentially not wanting to stick around beyond his entry-level contract. The 19-year-old put those worries to rest later on in the interview.

“I love playing here,” Bedard said. “I love being in this city.”

"I love playing here. I love being in this city." Connor Bedard on playing in Chicago and his message to #Blackhawks fans as he sat down with @TonyGranato. pic.twitter.com/lTK5ascOgR — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) March 21, 2025

Bedard clearly sees the vision of what this franchise can be in just a couple of short years and he already knows what to expect at the United Center for every home game. If the fans are showing up as they are when the team is playing this poorly, he knows how exciting the city will be when the Blackhawks are chasing Stanley Cups again.

