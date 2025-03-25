It seems like Connor Bedard has a new achievement that puts him even further into Chicago Blackhawks history after every game to close out his second NHL season. For a player of his stature, the standard is for Bedard to thrust himself into these spots. He has done so in a sophomore season that has not been ideal from a numbers standpoint.

The former number one overall picked collected his 20th goal of the season on Sunday and his 36 helpers on the campaign gives him 56 points in 71 games. His plus/minus rating of -38 is a major eye sore, but it all comes with a territory as the Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in the league.

With Bedard turning 20 over the summer, this is his last season to break any records as a teenager. Along with joining Eddie Olczyk as the only two players in Blackhawks history to have multiple 20-goal seasons as teenagers, Bedard snagged another accolade in Sunday’s win against the Flyers.

Connor Bedard has another Chicago Blackhawks franchise accolade

Bedard now has 25 multi-point games in his career after scoring a goal and collecting an assist in the Blackhawks’ offensive barrage on Sunday. Similar to his two 20-goal season achievement, Bedard now just trails Olczyk who had 29 multi-point games as a teenager. The 2023 number one overall draft choice passed franchise icon Patrick Kane for second place in this statistic.

Bedard having two major scoring droughts this season makes the accomplishment that much more impressive. He had a 13-game goal-scoring drought from late-October to late-November which saw him snap out of it the night before Thanksgiving in a home win against Dallas. More recently, Bedard went seven games without a point which ended earlier this month.

The 7-4 win against Philadelphia was the first multi-point game that Bedard posted since he had a pair of points against Utah on March 7. That was the same game where he netted a game-winning goal in overtime in front of the United Center faithful before the team went on to lose seven straight games.

What are realistic expectations for Connor Bedard to finish the year?

Many fans had the goal total for Bedard penciled in at 30 before his second season in the NHL was underway. With the tough stretches he endured this season, that number seems highly unlikely at this point, but there is no saying that he can’t hit 25 goals when everything is all said and done. The 19-year-old has caught fire as of late with having three goals in his last four games.

Bedard missed 14 games last season due to a jaw injury that he suffered in early-January. He posted 22 goals and 39 assists (61 points) in 68 games. Through 71 games this year, he is just five points off his total from last year. Th hope is that he will break it with 11 games remaining while playing some of his best hockey down the stretch. He’ll get a chance to add more to his production this year on Wednesday night at home against the New Jersey Devils in a nationally televised game.

