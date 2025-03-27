The Chicago Blackhawks front office is continuing to shuffle up their defensive core with 10 games remaining this season. Injury problems on offensive and defensive units hasn’t made things easy on general manager Kyle Davidson when piecing together the roster to close out the campaign, but the depth in Rockford makes things much more manageable.

A few veterans have fallen victim to the injury bug this year, with the most notable being Jason Dickinson. The 29-year-old forward is out for the season with a wrist injury and will finish his third season as a Blackhawk playing in only 59 games.

Chicago had one more call up spot to use of their four after the trade deadline, and the origination made the move on Thursday that many fans had been anticipating for weeks.

Chicago Blackhawks call up Kevin Korchinski

Per reports, Korchinski will return to Chicago for his second stint of the campaign. The 2022 first round draft choice has played in nine games at the NHL level this year and has yet to record a point. Korchinski has spent most of this season down in Rockford after he logged 76 games with the Blackhawks a year ago in his rookie campaign.

Korchinski had five goals and 10 assists last year to pair with his brutal -39 plus/minus rating. The front office knew that they had to give the young blue liner a stronger opportunity to develop thus year and him finally being eligible to play in the AHL was the perfect scenario.

Korchinski will join another young defenseman who he played a lot with in Rockford. Artyom Levshunov has been impressive thus far since making his NHL debut a couple of weeks ago and he’ll potentially get a shot to work with Korchinski more in a Chicago sweater.

