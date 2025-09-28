The Chicago Blackhawks continued their preseason action with a dramatic third-period comeback against the St. Louis Blues, and Colton Dach was right in the middle of it. Doing everything asked of him, Dach once again proved why he’s making a strong case to stick with the NHL roster. His physical play, energy, and determination in clutch moments stood out as he played a key role in turning the tide for the Blackhawks.

For fans who missed the game, the performance offered plenty of storylines beyond Dach. Lukas Reichel, Ethan Del Mastro, Ryan Greene, and others all earned a closer look in the latest Blackhawks Postgame Musings.

Chicago Blackhawks Roster reductions and IceHogs updates

Earlier in the day, the Chicago Blackhawks trimmed their training camp roster down to 38 players. Forwards Brett Seney and Paul Ludwinski, along with defensemen Cavan Fitzgerald, Andrew Perrott, Taige Harding, Dmitry Kuzmin, and Ryan Mast, were all reassigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. More cuts are expected in the coming days as the team narrows in on its final NHL roster.

Meanwhile, the IceHogs announced their training camp schedule and initial roster. Their group currently features 15 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders. Camp opens with practice later today, and Rockford will play two preseason games before starting their regular season on Saturday against the Milwaukee Admirals. With many young players battling for NHL spots, IceHogs camp will be a critical development step for Chicago’s prospect pipeline.

Chicago Blackhawks Prospects abroad and around the league

It wasn’t just Dach and the NHL roster making headlines. Overseas, Anton Frondell scored his first career Swedish Hockey League goal in Djurgarden’s 4-2 win on Saturday. His tally showcased his instincts, as he used a smart push-off move to create space and redirected the puck past the goaltender.

In Russia, Roman Kantserov continued his hot start to the season in the KHL with Metallurg Magnitogorsk. Serving as the team’s top-line center, he netted his fourth goal of the year, once again thriving in the dirty areas of the ice to capitalize on scoring chances.

Looking ahead, Chicago’s next opponent, the Minnesota Wild, will be without star forward Kirill Kaprizov, who is sidelined with an eye infection. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Kaprizov isn’t expected to miss significant time, but he will not play against the Blackhawks.

Elsewhere in the NHL, former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury received a fitting send-off in Pittsburgh. Playing what could be his final game with the Penguins, Fleury stopped all eight shots he faced in a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Named the game’s First Star, he reminded fans of his brilliance. Though he hasn’t officially retired, it wouldn’t be surprising if NHL general managers come calling should teams need veteran goaltending depth this season.

The mix of veteran leadership, young talent, and overseas development gives the franchise plenty to be excited about heading into 2025–26.

