The Chicago Blackhawks return home to the United Center on Tuesday night for the first time this preseason, hosting the Detroit Red Wings in a Central Division rivalry showdown. After opening the exhibition slate with three consecutive road games, Chicago enters its home opener with a 2-1-0 preseason record and a roster that is now much closer to its regular-season version.

With just one week to go before the Blackhawks open the 2025–26 regular season against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday night’s contest will serve as another key step in determining the final lineup. Head coach Jeff Blashill, in his first game behind the Chicago bench at the United Center, will look to keep his team’s momentum rolling after back-to-back victories over the weekend.

Chicago Blackhawks nearing final roster decisions

The Blackhawks opened their preseason with a disappointing 3-2 loss to the Red Wings last Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Connor Bedard and Wyatt Kaiser scored in that game, but Detroit controlled the play for long stretches. Since then, however, Chicago has bounced back in a big way, defeating the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

On Saturday, the Blackhawks rallied from a two-goal deficit with four unanswered goals in the third period to stun the Blues 4-2. Then on Sunday, rookie forward Frank Nazar stole the spotlight with a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over the Wild. Nazar, playing on the second line with Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen, looks poised for a breakout in his first full NHL season.

Chicago’s lineup on Tuesday is expected to closely resemble the group that will open the regular season. The top two forward lines, Ryan Donato, Connor Bedard, Andre Burakovsky, and Tyler Bertuzzi, Frank Nazar, Teuvo Teravainen, appear locked in. Meanwhile, competition continues among younger players in the bottom six.

Lineup Outlook:

The top two forward lines appear set:

Ryan Donato – Connor Bedard – Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi – Frank Nazar – Teuvo Teravainen

Bottom six battles:

Oliver Moore with Jason Dickinson & Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Greene & Colton Dach with captain Nick Foligno

Defense Pairings:

Matt Grzelcyk – Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser – Artyom Levshunov

Ethan Del Mastro – Connor Murphy

Oliver Moore, Ryan Greene, and Colton Dach are each fighting for roster spots and will play significant roles against Detroit. Moore lines up with Jason Dickinson and Ilya Mikheyev on the third line, while Greene and Dach are alongside veteran leader Nick Foligno on the fourth line.

Defensively, the Blackhawks are giving another look to veteran Matt Grzelcyk, in camp on a professional tryout (PTO). His experience could be an asset if the younger defensemen falter. Ethan Del Mastro is one of those players in need of a rebound performance after struggling in his first two preseason outings. On the flip side, 2024 No. 2 overall pick Artyom Levshunov has impressed of late, especially in Sunday’s win, and appears to have solidified his spot on the NHL roster.

Game Information

Matchup: Detroit Red Wings (2-3-0) @ Chicago Blackhawks (2-1-0 preseason)

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: United Center, Chicago

TV/Stream: CHSN+, CHSN App, Blackhawks website, ESPN+ (outside broadcast areas)

Radio: WGN 720 AM, Blackhawks App

Between the pipes, Spencer Knight will make his second preseason start. Knight was stellar in his debut on Saturday, stopping 31 of 33 shots in a win over the Blues. Arvid Soderblom will serve as the backup.

Detroit Red Wings wrap up their preseason

While the

are fine-tuning their roster, the Red Wings are set to conclude their preseason schedule Tuesday night. Detroit is coming off a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday and will be playing on the second half of a back-to-back. As a result, several veterans who suited up against Pittsburgh, including former Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, Erik Gustafsson, and Ian Mitchell, are not expected to play in Chicago.

Instead, fans at the United Center may see Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond in action, as both could use one final tune-up before the regular season begins. The Red Wings enter the matchup with a 2-3-0 preseason record and will be aiming to finish on a high note before shifting their focus to opening night.

With just two preseason games remaining, Tuesday against the Red Wings and Saturday’s finale against the Blues, the Chicago Blackhawks are closing in on their opening night roster. For young players like Dach, Greene, and Moore, as well as bubble defensemen like Del Mastro and Grzelcyk, the pressure is on to make every shift count.

For Blashill, meanwhile, there is an added layer of emotion: this is his first home game behind the Chicago Blackhawks’ bench, and it comes against the Red Wings, the team he coached for seven years. A win over his old squad would not only continue Chicago’s preseason momentum but also set the tone for a new era on home ice.

