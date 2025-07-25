Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard’s development requires another star, insider says

The Chicago Blackhawks have Connor Bedard, a generational prospect who has limitless potential. One insider believes he can’t reach that potential without a talented running mate. The Blackhawks have several other young prospects, but none that can really run with Bedard, and that’s going to hurt him in the long run.

Chicago Blackhawks need a star to develop Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks haven’t seen quite the statistical performance they might’ve been hoping for with Connor Bedard in his second season. He had some issues, and he didn’t quite ascend like many expected. This could be because he’s virtually all alone on the Blackhawks’ top line.

The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus said it was an issue when a fan asked whether or not this was “risky” as it pertains to Bedard’s evolution. “I’ve been beating this drum for a while now. But to be fair to Davidson, he did try to get Jake Guentzel last summer and had to settle for Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teräväinen, both of whom seem to have been poached for the second line by Frank Nazar.”

Unfortunately, that doesn’t change the fact that the Hawks do need someone who can grow with Bedard and help take some pressure off of him. “Bedard does need someone who can keep up with him — physically and mentally — for him to reach his almost limitless potential,” Lazerus said.

Sadly, that’s easier said than done. “No stud winger in his prime is looking to sign with the Blackhawks until they show they’re serious about trying to win. Call it a Catch-98. Part of the perils of tanking,” he concluded. The Blackhawks had money to potentially spend on someone like Mitch Marner or Brock Boeser, who could’ve slotted in on the front line and helped score with and take some focus off of Bedard.

But the reality is, even if they had tried to go after either of those guys (or Nikolaj Ehlers or anyone for that matter), they might’ve had a really hard time signing them since they’re coming off two seasons with a bottom-two point total in the NHL. It’s hard to convince any veteran, let alone a really good scoring one, to walk into that situation.

