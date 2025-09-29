The Chicago Blackhawks continued shaping their roster ahead of the 2025–26 season by making a series of training camp moves on Tuesday. The club announced four transactions, reducing the camp roster to 38 players as the team prepares for the next stage of preseason. With several prospects now headed to the Rockford IceHogs, competition within the remaining group of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders is only set to intensify.

Chicago Blackhawks sent four players to Rockford

Among the notable moves was forward Jackson Cates, who was released from his professional tryout (PTO) contract and subsequently assigned to the Rockford IceHogs in the AHL. Cates, who spent last season in the American League, brought experience and effort to training camp, but the Blackhawks ultimately decided to keep their NHL forward group tight as younger players continue to make an impression.

The Blackhawks officially reassigned four players from camp:

Jackson Cates (F): Released from his professional tryout (PTO) and assigned to Rockford.

Gavin Hayes (F): Assigned to Rockford.

Martin Misiak (F): Assigned to Rockford.

Stanislav Berezhnoy (G): Assigned to Rockford.

Two promising forwards, Gavin Hayes and Martin Misiak, were also reassigned to Rockford. Hayes, a 2022 third-round pick, is coming off an impressive junior career and will now begin his professional development in the AHL. Misiak, drafted in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft, will likewise benefit from consistent minutes with the IceHogs as he adjusts to the pace of North American hockey.

The fourth move involved goaltender Stanislav Berezhnoy, who will join Rockford as part of the IceHogs’ netminding depth. Berezhnoy’s assignment provides Chicago’s AHL affiliate with additional options in goal as they prepare for their own training camp and upcoming season.

With these moves, the IceHogs’ roster continues to take shape, and the organization remains aligned in its effort to build strong pipelines between the NHL and AHL clubs. Both Hayes and Misiak are seen as high-upside prospects whose growth in Rockford will be crucial to the Blackhawks’ long-term future.

Chicago Blackhawks current roster outlook: 38 players remain

Following the latest roster adjustments, the Chicago Blackhawks’ training camp roster now features 38 players: 21 forwards, 12 defensemen, and five goaltenders. This reduction continues the trend of narrowing the camp to a more manageable number as preseason progresses and the coaching staff evaluates who fits best at the NHL level.

The current mix showcases a balance of established veterans, rising stars, and young players vying for roster spots. Veterans like Connor Murphy, Nick Foligno, and newcomer Andre Burakovsky provide leadership and stability, while the spotlight remains on franchise cornerstone Connor Bedard and top prospects such as Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel, and Artyom Levshunov.

The remaining preseason games will be crucial for players on the bubble. Forward Colton Dach, for example, has impressed with his physical style and willingness to embrace a power-forward role. Defensemen like Kevin Korchinski, Wyatt Kaiser, and Ethan Del Mastro are also pushing to secure permanent NHL roles. With just days left before final rosters are submitted, every shift and scrimmage will carry added weight.

For Rockford, the influx of players reassigned from Chicago means more depth and internal competition as they prepare to open their season. The IceHogs will look to integrate these young players quickly, helping them adapt to professional hockey and develop the habits that will eventually make them NHL-ready.

Chicago Blackhawks Assign Six Players to Rockford IceHogs Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE