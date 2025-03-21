The Chicago Blackhawks young core at the NHL level has done a relatively good job at keeping a clean bill of health this season. Connor Bedard missed 14 games last year as a rookie due to a jaw injury, but he has participated in all 69 games the team has played in this year.

Most of the team’s injuries have been from their veterans throughout the campaign. Jason Dickinson has missed time and Petr Mrazek was out for a couple of weeks in December. Mrazek was dealt with Craig Smith to the Detroit Red Wings just hours before the trade deadline two weeks ago, meaning the team has gotten even younger.

Colton Dach took an awkward open ice hit in Thursday’s home loss against the Kings. It was made known after the games that his elbow would need further evaluation before determining the severity of the injury, and Anders Sorensen provided the media with the latest on the young forward on Friday.

Chicago Blackhawks get key injury update on Colton Dach

Sorensen told the media that Dach’s injury is not as serious as it looked to be originally and that he will be considered day-to-day. It appears hyperextended his left elbow and he will likely not suit up agains the Blues on Friday.

Dach was a second round pick of the Blackhawks in 2021 as he joined his brother Kirby Dach in the organization when he was drafted. He has been up at the NHL level two different times this season and has played in 25 games. Dach has two goals and five assists, with the real impact of his presence in the lineup coming from a physical standpoint.

Dach’s forechecking ability and his nose for the puck at the front of the net has been important for Chicago since he made his debut in January. He has been put as high as on the top line with Bedard and as a bottom six winger. The hope is that he can return at some point this season before it wraps up in mid-April.

