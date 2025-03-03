Chicago Blackhawks 2025 trade deadline target: Quinton Byfield

The massive Seth Jones trade on Saturday night with the Florida Panthers could be the first of a few major moves that the Chicago Blackhawks make this week. Taylor Hall was the first domino to fall back in January in the three team trade that involved Mikko Rantanen going from the Avalanche to the Hurricanes.

While Ryan Donato and Petr Mrazek could be on the move this week, the idea of Chicago’s front office going out and bringing in a young piece for the future is being floated around. The Blackhawks getting another first round pick in the Jones trade just gives them that much more ammo to make a move for one of the promising young players rumored to be available on the trade market.

Quinton Byfield’s name has been tossed around in mock trade packages to the Blackhawks. Ironically enough, many of those proposed trades involved Rantanen once again. With Carolina unsure if he will re-sign with the team this summer, they could try to move off him while they can still net a return for his services. Chicago would once again be a third team in the mix with a deal like this, and a player like Byfield would be a massive get for the franchise.

Why the Chicago Blackhawks should pursue Quinton Byfield

Byfield was the second overall draft choice of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 draft. The center played for the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL and he signed his entry-level deal at the end of the 2020-21 season. Byfield played in 80 games for the Kings a season ago and scored 20 goals while picking up 35 assists. So far this season, he has 11 goals and 23 assists in 58 games.

Chicago should be all over Byfield if they are lucky enough to talk with the Kings about him. While his career numbers don’t totally jump off the page, his potential is extremely high. Byfield is still just 22-years-old and his size is something that the Blackhawks need desperately. He stands in at six-foot-five and weighs 225 pounds, possessing a combination of scoring and size that Chicago does not have a lot of in their prospect pool.

Why Quinton Byfield would be a hard get for the Chicago Blackhawks

In order to land Byfield, the Blackhawks need to bank on things falling their way that are not in their control. Los Angeles has been linked as the most likely spot for Rantanen to go if Carolina decides to move him. However, if a contract is offered his way that he can’t resist, the idea of this three team in transaction would be off altogether.

There is no doubt that the Blackhawks have the resources to bring in a player like Byfield for their future. Having multiple first round picks for the next couple of drafts and a handful of movable prospects in their pool, it wouldn’t be the most improbable thing on Kyle Davidson’s part to swing a deal for Byfield.

Based on who else is available on the trade block right now, Chicago will have a better chance at facilitating a trade for a different young player that could be a huge part of their future. It’s worth noting that Byfield could be their best guy to land if he is made available, so they should be monitoring that situation all week long.

Chicago Blackhawks front office needs to do whatever possible to move off veteran goaltender Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE