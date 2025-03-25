Injuries to certain veterans have been a major season story for the Chicago Blackhawks, and their position in the standings reflects that. Many guys have missed a week or so, with captain Nick Foligno being out on multiple occasions.

Chicago is a bit banged up heading into their Wednesday night home tilt against the New Jersey Devils, as Jason Dickinson, Alec Martinez, and Colton Dach were all missing from practice on Tuesday. Some injury news came from interim head coach Anders Sorensen at the end of practice that officially ends a veteran forward’s season.

Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Jason Dickinson is out for the year

Sorensen made it brief when confirming that Dickinson will miss the rest of the season due to a wrist injury.

Chicago interim head coach Anders Sorensen said Jason Dickinson is out for the rest of the season with a wrist injury. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 25, 2025

It was just last week when Dickinson told the media how frustrated he was with his play this season, and he will unfortunately not be able to right the ship in the final 11 games. The 29-year-old finishes his third season in a Blackhawk sweater playing in 59 games. He scored seven goals and collected nine assists for a total of 16 points.

Dickinson played in all 82 games for Chicago a season ago and scored 22 times, a single-season high in his career. He agreed to a two-year contract extension during his career year, so he is on the hook for $4.25 million next season.

Luckily for the Blackhawks, they are not in a position where they need to shed cap. While it looks like Dickinson’s 2023-24 season might have been his peak as a professional, the organization will still need his veteran presence and strong two-way game to help the youth movement coming through next season.

