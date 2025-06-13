Chicago Blackhawks 2025 draft target compared to Senators captain

The Chicago Blackhawks have been linked to Porter Martone with the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. It is reported that Martone really likes the Blackhawks. How much they like him in return remains to be seen, but he’s certainly an option and one that has been mentioned plenty before. But who would the Hawks be getting if they picked him?

B/R insider compares Chicago Blackhawks target to Brady Tkachuk

If the Chicago Blackhawks do pick Porter Martone in the upcoming NHL Draft, they might be getting a mini-Brady Tkachuk. The Ottawa Senators captain is Martone’s pro comparison, according to Bleacher Report’s Joe Yerdon.

“While a lot of young players who score and fill the net do it with high-end skill and playmaking, that’s not all there is to hockey. The more physical side of the game can lead to big-time success and that’s what Porter Martone has done to boost his profile headed into the draft,” Yerdon said of the prospect.

That physicality is where the Tkachuk comparison is derived from. “He’s a dual threat with elite shooting and passing, Martone’s playmaking and deceptive shooting draw immediate comparisons to Corey Perry and Brady Tkachuk,” Hockey Prospect Radio’s Shane Malloy said. “His size, combative style, and offensive zone prowess make him a playoff-ready, power forward asset.”

“Playing that style of hockey is demanding and for someone at 18 years old, there’s a lot to learn about doing it the right way. That said, playing the game his way landed him a spot on Canada’s World Junior team as well as a spot at the World Championships in May,” Yerdon added. “Still, playing hard-nosed, physical hockey means getting in scrums and sometimes settling scores and there’s a method to it.”

The biggest knock on Martone is his skating, which does not mesh with the prospects GM Kyle Davidson has been drafting lately. That said, he brings a different layer to his game that the Blackhawks don’t necessarily have. Brady Tkachuk would be an excellent addition to this team, so drafting someone who projects to be similar might not be a bad idea.

