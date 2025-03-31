Chicago Blackhawks have a drastic lineup age change from opening night

After a plethora of free-agent signings this past summer, the Chicago Blackhawks brought out a much older lineup on opening night compared to previous years. General manager Kyle Davidson went out and added veterans to the roster in an attempt to get the team out of the league’s basement, but that hasn’t gone according to plan.

Sunday’s loss to the Utah Hockey Club locked in a top-five pick in the first round of June’s draft for Chicago. If the standings hold to form in the last three weeks of the year, the Blackhawks would once again finish second-to-last in the NHL like they did a season ago. This would move their draft pick to a guaranteed top-four selection with the hope of being in a position to draft OHL star forward Michael Misa.

With the team not seeing much improvement from a year ago, the front office has decided to ignite the youth movement with plenty of call-ups this year. Most recently, Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore signed their entry-level contracts and made their NHL debuts on Sunday. With all of these changes, the average age on the Blackhawks roster has taken a turn since opening night back in October.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ lineup change is drastic

The Chicago Blackhawks’ average age in their lineup has gone from the fifth oldest in the NHL to the fifth youngest in a matter of five months.

The Blackhawks began the season as the 5th-oldest team in the NHL Entering tomorrow’s game they are the 5th-youngest team Without looking it up, that has to be one of the biggest changes in league history right? — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) March 30, 2025

On Sunday, Chicago had 14 players under the age of 23 and four players under the age of 20 in their lineup. Plenty of this has to do with a handful of veterans that got shipped off ahead of the trade deadline this season, but credit needs to be given to the Blackhawks’ player development staff that has gotten these young players ready to go.

Moore brought up the locker room environment upon making his debut over the weekend and that he is in a comfortable place knowing that there are young guys around him going through the same motions.

“There’s a lot of college guys in here, a lot of guys around my age, and it’s really comforting to be around,” Moore said. “We have a lot in common; everything is in similar situations. Knowing where the Blackhawks are…we want to build this together. It’s a unique and special opportunity. You can just feel the excitement here.”

The excitement will be on full display to close out the season. Moore and Rinzel will be with the team for the final eight games of the campaign after their collegiate careers ended earlier than expected with Minnesota’s first-round exit in the NCAA tournament last Thursday.

Connor Bedard is set to lead the youth movement into next season

There is no doubt that Connor Bedard will remain the primary piece with this youth movement coming through in full force. Even though he is still just a teenager, being the number one overall pick in the 2023 draft adds that pressure for Bedard to be the franchise cornerstone that the team has needed since Patrick Kane was in his prime.

Six of the eight first round draft choices in the last three years for the Blackhawks are now with the team. 2024 first round picks Sacha Boisvert and Marek Vanacker could be with the team at this time next year following their seasons at the amateur level.

Chicago Blackhawks highly touted 2024 draft prospect transferring is crucial for his development Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE