Chicago Blackhawks GM drops massive update on Connor Bedard extension

The Chicago Blackhawks would like to keep Connor Bedard around for a very long time. He’s shown flashes during his short NHL career of being something special, though more work has to be done, but the team has amounted to very little during that time.

Being such a talented player who would undoubtedly be one of the most sought-after free agents in NHL history, it wouldn’t be shocking if Bedard weren’t interested in an extension right now, since Chicago hasn’t been good for a while. That, according to GM Kyle Davidson, is not the case.

Chicago Blackhawks GM talking with Connor Bedard on extension

The Chicago Blackhawks can extend Connor Bedard now. As of July 1, the former top prospect can sign a long-term deal to extend his stay in Chicago. Given how highly-touted he was and how valuable he is to the future of the Blackhawks, they’ll want to do so.

That dialogue, according to GM Kyle Davidson, is open now. “We are talking now, and so I think that’s an indicator of openness to discuss,” the GM said. “I think he made his thoughts very clear at the end of the season, and then subsequently in interviews about he’s committed to Chicago and wants to be here long term. We obviously want him here long term. There’s mutual agreement there.”

What would a Bedard extension look like? It would be lengthy and lucrative in all likelihood. Bedard’s performance has, on occasion, lacked, but he has largely been good for Chicago and remains very young and exciting.

Early reports indicate he could sign for $10 million or more AAV and have a contract term of eight years or more. That means he could sign for almost $100 million and be part of the Blackhawks for the better part of the next decade.

However, even though talks have begun, there’s no guarantee that this will get done now. They still have plenty of time, and it’s looking like next summer might be when Bedard actually signs the deal. For now, they’ll work things out and negotiate with the next season looming in the fall.

