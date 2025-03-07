The Chicago Blackhawks have a peculiar goaltending quarrel on their hands to keep in mind before Friday’s trade deadline. Bringing in Spencer Knight from the Seth Jones trade with the Panthers nearly a week ago has created buzz around the Blackhawks fanbase. Knight’s 41 save performance in his team debut on Monday night against the Kings only added more to the fire on what the goaltending outlook down the road is like for the franchise.

With the addition of Knight, Chicago now has four young netminders in the organization with Drew Commesso in Rockford, Adam Gajan in college at Minnesota-Duluth and Soderblom in the NHL. The front office is hoping that one of these four can be the workhorse that leads the next chase at a Stanley Cup. Knight’s resume certainly has the best chance of panning out to be that guy, but getting help from any of the other young goalies in the system would be nice.

As for the two veteran netminders in the organization right now, their futures are uncertain. Mrazek will not suit up for the team for the rest of the season, unless an injury occurs. Laurant Brossoit will enter the second year of his two-year contract next season while not logging any minutes in the net this year due to injury.

Petr Mrazek officially out of the Chicago Blackhawks goalie rotation

The decision to roll with Knight and Soderblom the rest of the season came from up top just as much as it did from behind the bench. Mrazek talked at practice on Thursday about him being knocked out of the goaltending rotation moving forward.

“I talked to Kyle the other day and I understand their decision, understand where they’re coming from,” Mrazek said. “See what happens. Nothing changes for me. I’m going to come in and have a good attitude, work hard and make sure that I feel good about my game in the practices.”

Mrazek is now an even bigger candidate to be on the move before Friday’s trade deadline. The Blackhawks won’t have much leverage in moving the veteran, and he acknowledged that as well. There is a very real possibility that he stays on the bench in Chicago for the rest of this year and something gets worked out over the summer.

“We don’t want to jump into rush decisions or anything, Mrazek said. “If anything comes and makes sense for Kyle and hopefully for me, as well, then we might have a discussion. We’ll see what happens today or tomorrow, or in the summer. You don’t want to just jump into something quickly for something that might not make sense, so we’ll see what happens now or in the summer.”

Mrazek appears to be very understanding about this tough situation right now, which is great. Whether at the deadline on Friday or this summer, there will be suitors for his services based on what he can bring every night as an established veteran in the NHL.

The future is now in the cage for the Chicago Blackhawks

Fans should be excited about Knight and Soderblom being the netminding tandem for the Blackhawks moving forward. The choice to not have Mrazek involved in the rotation shows that the front office is ready for more of the young pieces on the roster to take charge as the season nears its end.

Knight showed out big time on Monday night against the Kings and Soderblom has had his fair share of fun games in net as well this year. It’s easy to see that they will be the duo on the team entering camp this offseason and hopefully for years to come.

