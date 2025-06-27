Chicago Blackhawks court case related to sexual assault receives major update

The Chicago Blackhawks received an update on a lawsuit brought against them by a former prospect. The person is accusing the management of the Blackhawks of not acting on allegations of sexual assault against a staffer, as the team was in the midst of a playoff run.

Chicago settled a lawsuit in 2021 brought by Kyle Beach, who said former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him and threatened to ruin his career. The Blackhawks kept Aldrich through the playoffs and allowed him to resign.

In 2024, the team filed a motion to dismiss another complaint from a prospect who alleged he was “groomed, harassed, threatened and assaulted” by Aldrich in 2010.

The Chicago Blackhawks case is going to trial

Per Scott Powers of The Athletic, a Cook County Circuit Court judge ruled against the Blackhawks’ motion for summary judgment, and the case is now set to go to trial in October.

“A former Chicago Blackhawks player’s lawsuit against the NHL franchise is set to go to trial in October after a Cook County (Ill.) Circuit Court judge ruled this week against the Blackhawks’ motion for a summary judgment,” Powers wrote.

“The former player, under the name “John Doe,” is suing the Blackhawks for failing to act when informed of sexual assault allegations against one of the team’s former video coaches, Brad Aldrich, during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.”

The Blackhawks initially filed the motion to dismiss on the basis that they believed there was a missed deadline for filing the lawsuit, and the claims of the former prospect failed to meet the standards of negligent or intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The court disagreed with the motion, and now it’s set to go to trial around when the Blackhawks’ regular season begins.

