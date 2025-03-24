March has been an interesting month of the season for the Chicago Blackhawks as the team is reaching the home stretch of the campaign. They currently sit with a 21-41-9 record through 71 games and their 51 points put them in second-to-last place in the entire league. The Blackhawks are just four points above the Sharks and they are only two teams eliminated from playoff contention prior to Monday’s action.

A major issue with last year’s Blackhawks squad was their inability to put pucks in the net on a consistent basis. Similar problems became apparent at the beginning of this season, but things have taken a turn over the last month or so.

Despite Chicago having another lengthy losing streak at seven games, the team found ways to score when they wouldn’t have done so a year ago. The 3-0 loss on March 10 in Colorado was the first time that the Blackhawks have been shutout all season, which shows major improvement for them.

The team has only won five games since February 7, but three of them have featured high levels of production that offer optimism for fans down the road.

The Chicago Blackhawks have scored 6 or more goals in 3 of last 5 wins

Three of the Chicago Blackhawks last five wins have seen the team score six or more goals. This includes Sunday’s 7-4 win at home against the Flyers which marks the most goals scored in a game by Chicago this season. It was a 3-3 game after the first period, but netminder Spencer Knight locked in and only let one more by him in the last two periods of play.

Connor Bedard notched his 20th goal of the season as the final goal in the opening period. It wasn’t the lone point that the former number one overall pick collected on the afternoon, but it was Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi who were the stars of the show.

Donato scored twice in the second period and now has 25 goals on the season. Bertuzzi scored in the second as well and had two assists, earning the first star of the game. 2025 has been brutal for the Blackhawks, but these few victories where goals came in bunches is good to see for the guys that will be back with the organization next season.

This is good momentum for the Chicago Blackhawks to finish the year

If Chicago can string together another few games like this before the season comes to a close, the culture will only improve inside the locker room heading into the summer. The Seth Jones trade appears to have created a shift of the dressing room dynamic based on recent results, and keeping Donato around could have been a positive impact in that department as well.

This campaign will go down as one that was filled with all types of droughts when it’s all said and done. Many are hoping this will be the last time that the franchise is praying for the lottery balls to bounce their way at the beginning of May. The future is bright and Chicago and fans would love to look back at this season as a small road bump in a successful rebuild very soon.

