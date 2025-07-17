The Chicago Blackhawks have had a quiet offseason, making only a few trades here and there, and signing one player, C/W Ryan Donato, to a four-year deal. The Blackhawks decided to add another player to that list, re-signing one of their young guys, with defenseman Louis Crevier inking an extension.

Chicago Blackhawks ink an extension with their young defenseman

The Blackhawks have made another move to improve their roster, announcing via their X account that they’ve re-signed defenseman Louis Crevier to a two-year deal with a $900,000 salary cap hit. The Blackhawks drafted Creivier in the seventh round (188th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and have spent the past two seasons with the team (2023-2025).

“more Louis Crevier”

The Blackhawks are keeping their young core together

The Blackhawks are signaling their intent to build around their young nucleus of players, led by Connor Bedard, by issuing Crevier a new deal. Crevier has played in 56 games for the Blackhawks over the past two seasons and has scored three goals and seven points.

Last season for the Blackhawks, Crevier played in 32 games, scoring the first three goals of his career, one assist, and four points. Crevier’s new contract will keep him with the Blackhawks until after the 2027-2028 season, when he becomes a restricted free agent.

