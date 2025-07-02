Chicago Blackhawks insider begs fans to be patient in free agency

The Chicago Blackhawks had a pretty good amount of money to spend in free agency this summer. After a couple of days, they still have a pretty good amount of money. They have been largely inactive on the market, making one small, insignificant trade to bring back a player they once had and doing virtually nothing else.

Despite having all that money to afford stars in the loaded ’25 class, the Blackhawks have been absent. This drew the ire of many fans who are begging the front office to spend some of the money they have. One team insider wants those fans to think sensibly and have patience.

Chicago Blackhawks insider isn’t worried about lack of spending

There were plenty of potential options for the Chicago Blackhawks in free agency, but so far, they’ve all signed elsewhere. Bleacher Nation’s Tab Bamford thinks fans might’ve missed that fact, “By the time the market opened at 11 AM CT yesterday, it appeared many Blackhawks fans missed that Mikko Rantanen signed an extension with Dallas and Mitch Marner was moving to Vegas. Those were done. When Brock Boeser re-signed in Vancouver (on a deal I wouldn’t have liked in Chicago), it left Nikolaj Ehlers alone on top of the market.”

Bamford admitted that Ehlers was the best fit for Chicago all along, but he also fits well with a lot of other teams that will now all want him. Those who missed out on Mitch Marner or Sam Bennett will now turn to Nikolaj Ehlers, just like Chicago. And while they have the money, they don’t have playoff hockey to look forward to yet to compete with other suitors, notably, Bamford said, the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets.

And aside from Ehlers, there just isn’t a target left out there who was worth going after like that. There were at first, but Boeser, Marner, Rantanen, and others were either off the market before or signed almost right after free agency began. The Blackhawks hardly had time to get involved. The market might’ve been star-studded, and Chicago may have had money, but this was always the most likely outcome for the Hawks.

