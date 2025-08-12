Chicago Blackhawks analysts say last place isn’t the worst thing in the world

There’s a distinct possibility that the Chicago Blackhawks are the worst team in the NHL in 2025-26. They haven’t added many pieces from last year, when they had the second-fewest points in the sport. Is that a bad thing? Not necessarily.

The CHGO Blackhawks team discussed what a last-place finish might mean. One analyst said, “I’m sick of being at the bottom of the standings. But at the same time, you also know that guys that matter for the future, this is going to be the… most we’ve seen them in the majority of the season. It’s going to come with growing pains.”

He added that the “perfect scenario” is that all the young players take steps forward in their development, and it brings the team a little more success than they’ve had in the past and maybe more fun on the ice. But even if they’re not better, the analyst said the Blackhawks are at least lined up for Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg.

The co-host said, “If you’re having good years from all your young players, and back-of-the-hockey-card years from your veterans, you’re not going to be the worst team in hockey. It’s almost impossible.” He added that if they are “bottom of the league” but Connor Bedard has 90 points, he would “accept that” since things are trending in the right direction.

The Blackhawks have had a bottom-two record in terms of points the last two years, which makes up the entirety of the Bedard era. The hope is that with more young talent that has had some time to progress, the Hawks will be better in 2025-26.

However, the team purposefully avoided signing any free agent veterans to the roster, even some that might’ve helped them win more this year with all the money they had signed up. This was because the Blackhawks want to play their young talent more. It just might not work out as well in the standings, but there are reasons that wouldn’t be the end of the world.

If key players get better and they’re still the worst team in the NHL, then at least they saw some growth and will be in a position for someone like Gavin McKenna in the next draft.

