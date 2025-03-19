The second overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft finally got his shot with the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL last week and has played four solid games so far. Artyom Levshunov began the season in Rockford after signing his entry level deal over the summer.

Many throughout the organization were impressed with his development from the jump in the AHL this season and knew that he just needed an opening on Chicago’s roster to have a legitimate chance to crack the surface.

When the front office made the decision to trade Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers less than a week before the deadline, signs pointed to Levshunov’s number being called up for his first stint in the NHL. The Jones trade has allowed for some of Chicago’s young blue liners to work into the lineup more consistently.

Along with Levshunov, Ethan Del Mastro and Wyatt Kaiser have seen success after getting into the fray on a nightly basis. Levshunov has made the most of the opportunities that he has received early on with the Blackhawks and has been a factor in a plethora of ways.

Artyom Levshunov is leading the Chicago Blackhawks in ice time

Despite Chicago losing all four of Levshunov’s NHL games so far, the coaching staff has not been shy in terms of getting him on the ice early and often. The former Michigan State Spartan has eclipsed 20 minutes on the ice in three of his four games played in and led the team with 22:39 played in Saturday’s 6-2 loss in Vancouver.

Interim head coach Anders Sorensen giving Levshunov the reigns not only shows confidence in his abilities right now, but an understanding of the rookie’s long-term role with the organization. Plenty of pressure is on Levshunov to be successful as early as possible based on when he was selected in the draft this past summer.

The fact that Levshunov has only seen his ice time increase or hover around a similar mark to begin his career means that he’s doing something right out there. Plenty of scouts have noted how well he has skated and held his own from a physical standpoint, which will only earn him more run moving forward.

The Chicago Blackhawks might have something in Artyom Levshunov

Levshunov has two assists in his first four games, including a helper to Connor Bedard in Tuesday night’s 6-2 home loss to the Kraken. The future of those two playing alongside one another is a fun sight to see for Blackhawks fans, and it was the only thing that put a smile on their faces in a loss where Seattle scored four goals in the second period.

Having a defensemen of Levshunov’s caliber is a something that Chicago needs to make sure they utilize to the best of their abilities. The physical side of his game is easy to see based on his frame, but it’s his ceiling in the offensive department that catches everyone’s eye. If he can help generate offense the way he has over the last couple of seasons in college and the USHL, things could get very exciting.

Levshunov already being the quarterback of the first power-play unit is all people need to know about how the coaching staff views his offensive traits. He doesn’t need to light the world on fire by buring pucks in the net, but creating plenty of chances for those around him should be the name of the game for the 19-year-old.

