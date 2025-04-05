The Chicago Blackhawks have called up plenty of young faces to make their NHL debuts this season, and their blue line has seen a complete transformation in personnel. Seth Jones was dealt to the Florida Panthers less than a week before the March 7 trade deadline, and the dominos began to fall, with young defensemen in the organization getting significant NHL minutes shortly after.

Artyom Levshunov debuted against the Avalanche on March 10 and has gotten comfortable playing at the highest level in his first legitimate stint with the Blackhawks. The 2024 second overall draft pick has five assists in 12 NHL games and is still searching for his first career goal. Levshunov is averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time per game to begin his time in the league, and Chicago’s interim head coach has high praise for his game while touching on things he needs to work on moving forward.

Chicago Blackhawks’ bench boss gives opinion on Artyom Levshunov

Interim head coach Anders Sorensen talked to the media about Levshunov’s first 12 games at the NHL level and what he is hoping to see from him with seven contests remaining on the schedule.

“The reaction to transition, Sorensen said. “If we’re on offense, how quickly do we get back and react on defense? Where are the threats coming from? And keep working in his gaps. He’s a good skater; we have to get him holding his gaps even more.”

Levshunov was removed from the power play unit altogether in Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss in the shootout at home against Colorado. Dating back to his second career game just a handful of weeks ago, the former Michigan State Spartan was placed on the top line for man-advantage opportunities, but the coaching staff saw something they did not like on Wednesday.

Sam Rinzel has been impressive to begin his NHL career after signing his entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on March 29. He joins Levshunov on the right side of Chicago’s defensive future, and many believe that Rinzel has been the best blue liner on the ice outside of Alex Vlasic since he joined the team a week ago. Rinzel signed along with fellow Minnesota teammate and former first-round pick, Oliver Moore.

Artyom Levshunov has a bright future for the Chicago Blackhawks

Levshunov will be a legit defenseman for years to come in the Windy City. Him, Rinzel, and Vlasic are locked in as half of the defensive core for the next five-plus seasons. This allows the Blackhawks’ front office to go after forward prospects and free agents to get Connor Bedard all of the help he needs for the third year of his career.

Levshunov has been paired with multiple left shot defensemen early on in his young NHL career. He is expected to skate alongside Wyatt Kaiser in Sunday’s home matchup with the Penguins. Levshunov has worked plenty with Vlasic as well and could potentially be paired with Kevin Korchinski before the season comes to a close. Korchinski and Levshunov were paired up a handful of times this season under Sorensen with the Rockford Icehogs, and they could grow their games next to one another heading into the offseason.

