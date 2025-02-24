Chicago Blackhawks have missed veteran forward big time out of the Four Nations break

The Chicago Blackhawks fell in both of their games over the weekend out of the Four Nations break against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs. Neither game was particularly close, and Chicago could not get into a rhythm offensively regardless of what lines were on the ice.

Chicago remains second-to-last in the entire league after the weekend with 41 points and a 17-33-7 record. The team is four points ahead of the last place San Jose Sharks and if they season ended today the Blackhawks would be guaranteed a top-four draft choice in June.

The youth and veteran blend on this Chicago squad is different from the previous two seasons. Having some of the young core from the rebuild join 19-year-old phenom Connor Bedard is good for the long-term outlook of the team. Frank Nazar picked up an assist in Sunday’s home loss to Toronto, adding to the solid run he has been on since January 18.

One key veteran forward is currently out for the Blackhawks, and his presence has been missed out of the break on both sides of the ice.

The Chicago Blackhawks are missing Jason Dickinson big time

Jason Dickinson was officially placed on injury reserve on Saturday with an ankle injury. He is expected to miss the next two-to-three weeks at the very least, but there hasn’t been a confirmed date where the team hopes he’ll be back on the ice.

The 29-year-old is in his third season with the Blackhawks and he hasn’t had the scoring touch that he had a season ago. Dickinson currently has seven goals and nine assists for 16 points his 53 games played this year. He broke out a season ago by scoring 22 goals and having 13 helpers in all 82 games for the Blackhawks. His goal total last year was the most he’s posted in a single season in his career.

Even though Dickinson has struggled to score this season, his defensive presence remains one of the biggest factors of his game. Chicago doesn’t have many forwards that play a full 200-foot game and that’s what the former first round pick brings to the table.

Dickinson received votes for the Selke Trophy a season ago, given to the best two-way forward in the league. These multi-goal losses hurt that much more for the Blackhawks knowing that a player of Dickinson’s caliber wasn’t in the lineup to make a difference.

Jason Dickinson might be a bigger part of the future in Chicago

Dickinson is currently in the first season of a two-year extension he signed with Chicago last January worth $8.5 million in total. Despite him being set to hit the open market after next season, the Blackhawks might want to consider keeping the veteran around on another short-term contract. While the prospect pool continues to progress through the amateur ranks, having key veterans that can occupy the bottom six forward spots down the road is important for the organization to have.

Based on how Dickinson is trending, his next deal will likely be worth less than what he’s getting paid by Chicago right now. This is another reason why having him return on a one or two year deal after next season could make all of the sense in the world for general manager Kyle Davidson.

