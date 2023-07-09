Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard’s true self comes out in interview

Connor Bedard used his time during the Chicago Blackhawks development camp to get aquatinted with his new city. An answer Bedard gave about his favorite activity in Chicago gave a telling answer about who the Blackhawks’ newest forward is.

Bedard and his new teammates spend time in the gym instead of on the ice during the camp. Off the court, Bedard learned boxing, threw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game, and went to a comedy show at Second City. He had a packed week, but one event stood out in particular.

Connor Bedard’s favorite activity at the Chicago Blackhawks development camp

According to Charlie Roumeliotis with NBC Sports, Bedard said his favorite event was teaching kids how to play floor hockey.

“I liked the clinic we did with the kids yesterday,” said Bedard, referring to the ball hockey event with the Jordan Boys And Girls Club. “It was a lot of fun. We played a little floor hockey and got to talk to them and see their excitement when we came. It was pretty cool.”

Connor Bedard was asked his favorite activity of camp. He could have said Cubs game, comedy show, etc. His answer: "I liked the clinic we did with the kids. We played floor hockey and got to talk to them and see their excitement when we came. It was pretty cool." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) July 6, 2023

That’s a really neat answer from a humble Bedard. He’s passionate about the sport he’s coming to Chicago to play and wants to spread that enthusiasm to the next generation.

Wholesome mic'd up alert 🎙️🚨 pic.twitter.com/yLxq8i3VoB — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 6, 2023

