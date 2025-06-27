Chicago Blackhawks draft Connor Bedard major forward help with No. 3 pick

The Chicago Blackhawks were expected to take a forward with the No. 3 pick in the draft. With 2022 first-round pick Frank Nazar and 2023 No. 1 pick Connor Bedard on the roster, the Blackhawks needed to take a player who could take over at wing to help those two budding stars.

With the No. 3 pick in the draft, the Blackhawks took Anton Frondell, a 6-foot, 196-pound centre from Sweden.

The Chicago Blackhawks needed offensive help

Offense was an issue for the Blackhawks last season. Chicago was ranked 26th in goal production, scoring just 224 goals last season, an average of 2.73 goals per game. The Blackhawks ranked 25th in assists, with just 379 assists.

The lack of offensive production cost Chicago in the win/loss column. The Blackhawks finished the campaign with the second-worst record (25-46-11).

Frondell likely won’t make an immediate impact as a rookie like Bedard did in 2023-24, but he should help boost the offense when the young core led by Bedard and Nazar are ready to compete deep in the playoffs in a few seasons.

Frondell gives the Blackhawks flexibility if they want to move Bedard or Nazar to wing. However, Scott Powers of The Athletic wrote that he believes Chicago would move Frondell to wing if they drafted him.

Frondell said he wanted to play center in the NHL.

“I would say that in the future I’d see myself as a center,” Frondell said. “That’s what I feel like I’d like to play the most. But in the first half (of the season), I was right winger. Second half of the season, I was left winger. And I feel comfortable playing anywhere. I know what to do on each side.”

Now, the Blackhawks have more decisions to make for personnel after taking Frondell at No. 3.

